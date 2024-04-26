BusinessMajor 2

NPA boss Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid re-elected ARDA president

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has been unanimously re-elected as President of the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA) for a second term.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Cape Town, South Africa, confirmed his re-election, following his renomination by the Executive Secretary and unanimous approval by the Executive Committee.

Under Dr Abdul-Hamid’s leadership, ARDA has made significant strides in achieving its strategic objectives over the past year.

He has successfully improved the organization’s presence and visibility on key continental and global energy platforms, advocating for the inclusion and participation of the African downstream in global energy transition conversations.

This has led to strategic partnerships and alliances.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, has also ensured financial stability for the Association through improved membership drive, dues payment, and sponsorships from strategic partners.

Additionally, he has initiated structural reforms to improve inclusion and working conditions for staff at the Secretariat.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, will serve his second and final term as ARDA President for the next year, building on his achievements and continuing to drive the organization’s growth and impact.

