NPA engages stakeholders on Cylinder Recirculation Model in Kumasi

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has organized a town hall meeting in the Ashanti Region to discuss the rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The event, held at Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Kumasi Metropolis, aimed to engage major stakeholders in the energy sector for the smooth implementation of the model.

The meeting brought together members of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Police Service, Ghana Standards Authority, LPG operators, journalists, traders, driver unions, oil marketing companies, and other relevant groups.

Speaking to journalists, Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas in charge of Commercial Regulations at NPA, emphasized the comprehensive engagement with all relevant groups and individuals ahead of the model’s implementation.

Boachie highlighted the model’s holistic approach to increasing the number of households using LPG in Ghana.

“The model, I believe, will encourage more households and individuals to patronize LPG as it will reduce the cost involved compared to the previous model,” he said. “All consumers have to do is to first register with an exchange point in their area using the Ghana Card to create a database to enable the cylinders to be tracked.”

The CRM is a distribution system in which a consumer brings an empty cylinder to an exchange point in return for a filled cylinder. The empty cylinder is then taken to a bottling plant, filled, and brought back for pick-up by other consumers. The NPA has emphasized that the model is designed to reduce accidents at gas filling points in communal and residential areas.