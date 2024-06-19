G7 summit’s apulia food systems initiative: A new dawn for Africa’s agriculture

In a groundbreaking move, the G7 Summit Presidency has announced a significant focus on food security and sustainable food systems in Africa through the newly introduced Apulia Food Systems Initiative.

World Animal Protection has lauded this initiative as a commendable step towards supporting smallholder farmers, who are pivotal to agriculture across the continent.

This initiative is closely aligned with the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, a commitment made by 159 countries at COP28. The declaration emphasizes the crucial link between food systems transformation and climate change mitigation.

With rising temperatures and faltering ecosystems, the consequences for both animals and humans are increasingly dire, making this focus timely and essential.

Smallholder farmers, the backbone of Africa’s food production, are disproportionately affected by climate change, which exacerbates food insecurity. World Animal Protection underscores the importance of inclusivity and accountability in the implementation of the Apulia Initiative.

Historically, similar initiatives have often failed to deliver tangible benefits to those they intended to help. Therefore, centering the needs and challenges of smallholder farmers is paramount to ensure the initiative’s success.

The Apulia Initiative’s goals are clear: to enhance food security and livelihoods in Africa, support agroecological practices, and protect diverse ecosystems from further degradation. The push is against adopting industrialized farming models that could potentially worsen health and environmental issues.

Instead, sustainable practices must be prioritized to ensure long-term development and ecological balance.

As G7 leaders gather in Italy, World Animal Protection calls for urgent action towards building an equitable, humane, and sustainable food system. Tennyson Williams, the Director for Africa at World Animal Protection, emphasizes the interconnected nature of food crises, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

He advocates for a coherent strategy that integrates climate resilience, animal welfare, and biodiversity conservation into food security initiatives. This holistic approach is essential to nourish populations while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Kelly Dent, the Global Director of External Engagement at World Animal Protection, echoes these sentiments. She highlights the necessity for the G7 to show political will in transforming food systems and addressing climate change.

As the world approaches COP30 in Brazil, where industrial animal agriculture has had devastating impacts, the G7’s commitment to sustainable and equitable food systems is crucial. The Apulia Initiative must focus on transforming livestock production to reduce industrialization and antimicrobial use, thereby fostering a more sustainable and equitable food system.

This transformation would enhance access to diverse, nutrient-rich diets and build food justice and resilience for smallholder farmers.

In conclusion, the Apulia Initiative holds significant potential for improving food security and promoting sustainable agriculture in Africa. Ensuring that the initiative is inclusive, transparent, and accountable is key to building a climate-resilient, food-secure, and sustainable future.

World Animal Protection stands ready to support this initiative, working collaboratively with the G7 Summit, African governments, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to achieve these shared goals.