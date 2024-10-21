8 Police Officers allegedly beat & injure Barker-Vormawor in custody

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convenor of the anti-galamsey protest organized by the Democracy Hub, was reportedly assaulted by eight members of the Ghana Police Service’s SWAT team, while in lawful custody, leaving him “hurt” and “physically shaken.”

The harrowing account as narrated by Mawuli Dake, a friend of the activist cum lawyer, is said to have left Oliver’s poor mother worried and wondering, if there would not be more such incidents, particularly as the police as of Sunday dawn, were still keeping him their cells at the Dansoman SSNIT Police Station.

The assault he recounted happened before the police transferred him from the Regional Police Headquarters. His injuries were bandaged after medical treatment in a private health facility but remains “in high spirits”. The police administration appears determined to shatter his self-esteem and send a message to future protestors.

Mr Dake, who has kept the public updated on Oliver since his detention by both the Police and the court wrote “I just visited Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor in custody at the Dansoman SSNIT Police Station, where he has been transferred from the Regional Police Headquarters. He is hurt, and physically shaken, but in high spirits”.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 on Wednesday, October 16, after three unsuccessful attempts. His previous bail applications, had been denied by both the Accra High Court and the Circuit Court.

Mr Dake, who tagged the Police Service in a post he made on his Facebook wrote, “Oliver personally recounted the following disturbing development to me.

“Earlier in the day, he was asleep in his cell at the Regional Police Headquarters, where he had been detained for the past 4 weeks, when about 8 SWAT Police officers barged into the cell and began physically assaulting him.

“He was hurt and started bleeding, so they took him to a private hospital for treatment before transferring him to his new detention center.

“He was taken to a private hospital, Opoku Ware Hospital, in Dansoman where he was treated and discharged.

“The Doctor to whom the Police took him, prescribed some medications for him. But the police did not procure these meds for him. I managed to obtain the prescription from the officers and personally got the medications for him”.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, was arrested during a demonstration against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, which has caused severe environmental damage in Ghana.

About 55 activists, voicing concerns about destroying natural resources, participated in the protest, which aimed to raise awareness and opposition to the practice.

According to police reports, Mr Barker-Vormawor was apprehended for engaging in unlawful activities during the protest, although specific details of his alleged misconduct are still under investigation.

One of the incidents that led to his arrest was his removal of the keys from a police van parked at the protest site.

Despite these challenges, the activist has remained determined in his stance against galamsey, continuing to advocate for environmental reforms and greater accountability in the fight against illegal mining.

Below is the unedited account of Mr Dake as posted on his Facebook page late Saturday;

5) He is currently in detention at the Dansoman SSNIT Flats Police Station. He is in bandage and told me that he was in a lot of pain.

6) He is alone in the cell. Just him.

7) I questioned the SWAT officers guarding his cell about the assault. They denied any involvement.

We demand an immediate explanation from the Ghana Police Service regarding this alarming incident. There can never be a justification for such unacceptable violations.

9) We will seek accountability for these violations, regardless of how long it takes.

The only thing more painful than seeing him in that condition behind bars is having to update his mother. She asked me, “Are you sure he’ll be safe in that cell alone, and that they won’t harm him knowing there will be no witnesses?” I told her I didn’t think they could do that. She asked me the multi-million-dollar question: “If they were able to barge into his cell with other inmates present in broad daylight to beat him up this afternoon, how can you assure me that they won’t harm him at night?”

All I could say in response was “Hmmmm.”

Oliver still believes—far more than I do in this moment—that a new Ghana is possible, where freedom, justice, and dignity reign for all.