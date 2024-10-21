NLA’s Brennan Hall gets major facelift after many years

The National Lottery Authority (NLA), has officially commissioned the refurbished and ultra-modern Brennan Hall, a key facility in its operations.

The renovation project, completed in two phases, marks the first major facelift for Brennan Hall since its establishment nearly three decades ago.

The first phase, which focused on remodelling the Draw Studio stage, was completed in June 2023, with a formal commissioning in August of the same year. This, included the installation of state-of-the-art draw machines.

The second phase involved a complete overhaul of the Draw Studio itself, including modern furnishings, new equipment, fixtures, revamped washrooms, and a full rebranding.

This transformation culminated in the commissioning of the ultra-modern Draw Studio, Brennan Hall, on Friday, October 18, 2024, by NLA Board Chairman, Gary Nimako Marfo.

For decades, the NLA, has entertained, thrilled, and enriched fans and patrons through its exciting lottery games and draws.

Named after the NLA’s first Director-General, William Francis Brennan, a Maltese national who helped establish the lottery in Ghana at the request of the first Prime Minister, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Brennan Hall, holds a special place in the history of the NLA.

From the inaugural draw on September 29, 1962, where the first prize was 5,000 pounds, to current draws where lucky players win sums as high as GH₵200,000, the NLA, continues to deliver excitement and fortune to its patrons.

Brennan Hall, constructed under the leadership of Colonel Martin Gbikpi in the 1990s, remains the nerve centre of this activity.

The refurbishment project was initiated by the current Director-General, Samuel Awuku, with the support of the NLA Governing Board. His goal was to align the Draw Studio with the standards of the World Lottery Association (WLA).

Deputy Director-General, Ms Anna Horma Miezah, KGL Group Chairman, Alex Dadey, and other key stakeholders also provided significant support.

Mr Marfo, commended the collaboration between the NLA and its private-sector partners, particularly acknowledging Mr Dadey for KGL’s partnership in the project.

This partnership, he noted, demonstrates the power of public-private cooperation. He also expressed gratitude to Electroland Ghana for their contribution.

Mr Dadey, praised the leadership of Mr Marfo and Mr Awuku, emphasizing that this partnership allows KGL to contribute a significant portion of its profits to national development.