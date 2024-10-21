EOCO staff’s bust for COP Maame Tiwaa sparks controversy over approval and venue

The staff of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), have sparked widespread debate after erecting a bust in honour of their 55-year-old Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

While the decision to create the bust has raised some eyebrows, the main point of contention, is its location—within the EOCO premises, in a flower bed now named “Obaatanpa Tiwaa Gardens.”

The gesture, has ignited reactions on social media, with many questioning whether the staff had the authority to install the bust on their own, without official approval from the government.

The anti-corruption body, which operates under the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, has not clarified whether it sanctioned the tribute to the former director of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

A video of the unveiling ceremony, which has gone viral, shows the Commissioner of Police (COP), currently on secondment to EOCO, visibly emotional as she viewed the bust.

Moved to tears, she expressed gratitude as her staff showered her with praise. The scene depicts a party, as though she is leaving the institution.

The plaque beneath the bust reads: “Obaatanpa Tiwaa Gardens. To the glory of God, dedicated to COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) by the entire staff of EOCO in appreciation of her invaluable contributions to the welfare of members of staff on Friday, 18th October 2024.”

The video and images of the bust, shared on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana by co-host Annie Ampofo, have triggered a wave of mostly negative reactions on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of the tribute.

For instance, Ing Vince Mawuɖoefia posted “Keep on keeping we have found the missing girls.

Celebrating failure. What nonsense !!! That statue must be removed and given to her to take to her house. Tagbɔkuku nue”

Walter Blinks I would remove it”.

“Ahmed Asiedu I’m very aghast at this. Where are the Takoradi girls she promised us? I can’t believe this!!!

Mawuli Vormawor Let her carry it to her house when all is set and done after December 7th”.

Mohammed Suka This nonsense must stop. Is the state institution her property?

This must be pulled down ASAP. If all EOCO bosses erect this in their areas, will we be making sense at all?”

Don Cyayoo wrote Please is that ryt cos there have been others there before her moreover it a government institution