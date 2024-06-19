Palestinian Embassy supports 300 Muslims with cow meat for Eid-Ul-Adha Celebration

By Patrick Biddah

A total of 300 Ghanaians from the Muslim community in Ghana, were privileged to have received kilos of cow meat from the Palestine Embassy in Ghana.

The distribution of the meat, was to help Muslims living around the Embassy at Airport Residential Area in Accra, to celebrate the just ended Eid- Ul- Adha.

The distribution of cow meat, was made possible due to the donation by the Palestinian community in America and a businessman friend of the Palestinian Ambassador, who is based in Canada .

Sharing the meat at the premises of the Palestinian Embassy, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ghana H:E Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalid Alsattari said , he finds it as an obligation to share with the settlers, the cow meat, in order for them to be able to enjoy the feast.

This, he explained is in line with Islamic practice and what the Eid -Ul-Adha stands for.

He used the occasion to express his gratitude to Ghana, for its hospitality, saying it is his second home.

The Eid-U l- Adha, is a sacrifice of trust and believe in the almighty God.

It is a festival celebrated to honor and show the obedience of father of all prophets in Islam, Prophet Ibrahim.