‘Animals do not deserve to die’ – Okyeame Kwame swears off eating meat, adopts veganism

Popular Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has shunned what he terms the ‘barbaric’ process of meat manufacturing adding that he would refrain from eating meat.

He shared his thoughts on this decision through a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on October 8.

The hiplife musician quoted posts from the radical animal rights group PETA, expressing his shock at the meat processing industry.

“I can’t believe I participated in this cruelty for over 40 years. Why didn’t I see it was barbaric? Why didn’t I realize earlier that I could live without animal protein? Why did my parents follow this? Let’s reflect on our food choices,” he wrote in one of his posts.

He also raised the question of whether plants deserve to be spared from harm and encouraged others to consider their food choices. He mentioned that he no longer consumes animal products due to his belief that animals should not be harmed for food.

His posts received mixed reactions, with some people critiquing his lifestyle choice, while others praised him for making a ‘healthier’ choice.

Okyeame Kwame has faced criticism for his controversial posts recently, including his “fix yourself” comment, which sparked discussions on social media, particularly regarding the state of the country and government’s handling of the economy.

I can’t believe I took part in this cruelty for over 40 years . Why didnt I see it was barbaric ? Why didn’t I see earlier that I could live without animal protein ? Why did my parents do this ? Food for thought -let’s think about our food . https://t.co/IbhwwL3LeI— ARTIVIST (@Okyeamekwame) October 8, 2023

