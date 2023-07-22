Ghanaian celebrities who once dated

The glitzy world of Ghanaian entertainment has witnessed numerous celebrity relationships over the years, some of which have intrigued and captivated the public.

From once-beloved couples to unexpected breakups, the romantic lives of Ghanaian celebrities often become topics of interest and speculation.

In this article, we explore the intriguing tales of love, heartbreak, and the unexpected twists that defined the relationships of these talented stars.

Let’s delve into the past as we recount the stories of some prominent Ghanaian celebrity pairs and the ups and downs they experienced during their time together.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

In a recent revelation from Yvonne Nelson’s memoir ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ she mentioned dating Sarkodie for a while. During that time, she got pregnant and had to make the difficult decision to abort the pregnancy as Sarkodie didn’t accept responsibility.

Maame Dokono and David Dontoh

David Dontoh and Maame Dokono, once considered as mere colleagues during their acting prime, had a more profound connection than meets the eye. The two talented actors were romantically involved for four years in the past.

Confirming their relationship, Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono) revealed, “David Dontoh held me together and handled me well. At that time, I was popular, beautiful, and different men were all over me when I was on stage, so I needed someone to hold me.”

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale were a captivating couple that captured the interest of many Ghanaians. They shared their lives together for about eight years and were blessed with a son named Majesty. Unfortunately, this once beautiful relationship collapsed about two years ago. Shatta Wale, deeply invested in Michy, tried repeatedly to reconcile with her, but his efforts proved unsuccessful.

Michael Essien and Nadia Buari

Fans believed that Nadia Buari and Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien, would be together forever. The couple had a long-lasting relationship and frequently made public appearances together. However, much to the surprise of their fans, they broke up around 2010, and an official reason for the separation was never disclosed.

Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame

In 2004, Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame were once romantically involved, creating headlines and serving as a hot topic in the media. The reason behind their separation remains unclear to this day, leaving fans speculating about the cause of the split between these two versatile personalities.

Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah

During their early prime, Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo were a couple and had a son together.

Kwame Sefa and Irene Opare

At first, Irene Opare and Kwame Sefa were the talk of the town, attracting media attention wherever they went. They seemed happy together until they decided to part ways, sending shockwaves through their fans. The announcement of their breakup surprised many, as they were considered an ideal couple, admired and looked up to. They shared a beautiful daughter named Fafa Kayi.

Safo Kantanka Jnr and Juliet Ibrahim

Kwadwo Safo and Juliet Ibrahim tied the knot in 2010 and were together for four years before their marriage came to an end in 2014. They welcomed their first child, Jayden Safo, in 2010. The reason behind their separation was kept private, and they chose not to disclose it to the media or the public.

Dblack and Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle and Dblack were once a couple for two years, but their relationship ended after she decided to walk away due to his repeated infidelity.