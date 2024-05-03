GeneralMajor 1

John Mahama’s 2024 World Press Freedom Day message.

As we commemorate World Press Freedom Day 2024 under the theme “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis,” we must consider journalism’s vital role in tackling the severe environmental challenges our nation and planet face.

Unfortunately, our media’s failure to effectively hold the government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and worsening sanitation is a matter of alarming concern.

The ongoing degradation of our water bodies and forests poses significant threats to our environment, as well as to the health and livelihoods of our communities. It is crucial that the media, with its power to expose these harmful activities, inspires society and relevant authorities into action.

As a leader committed to building the Ghana we want, I am steadfast in my commitment to fostering a stronger partnership between the government and the media. Together, we will protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations. 

Together with the media, we will aim to foster a more transparent and accountable framework that emphasises sustainable development and environmental conservation.

On this World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to journalism’s crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for everyone.

#WorldPressFreedomDay

#LetsBuildGhanaTogether

John Mahama's 2024 World Press Freedom Day message.
