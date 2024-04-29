Joe Lartey, veteran sports journalist, gives his final commentary

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and indeed journalists in Ghana, have witnessed a depletion of their ranks with the passing on Friday, April 26, of SWAG’s first President, Joe Lartey, popularly known as “Over to you, Joe Lartey” at the ripe age of 96.

His death marks a notable six -decade-long journey devoted to serving the sports loving people of the country.

In the wake of his passing, several tributes have poured in honouring the legendary sports commentator who was an iconic figure in the Ghanaian media space.

Reacting to this sad development, GBC wrote “A legend passes on. Legendary broadcaster, Joachim Awuley ‘Joe’ Lartey has died at 96. A former staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation who has lived through many years and has left a lasting legacy in sports and broadcasting. Over to you, Joe Lartey.”

In his tribute, veteran sports journalist Michael Oti-Adjei wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page,

“Over to you, Joe Lartey. The most iconic lines ever mentioned in Ghanaian football commentary. You impacted generations upon generations , Joe. A life well lived.”

Born on 6 June 1927 at Lutterodt Street in Accra to Emmanuel Akushey Lartey and Madam Emma Araakua Lartey. His father worked with the Treasury Department.

Lartey started his education at Accra Royal School around 1933. Not long after, his father was transferred to Cape Coast and he went with him. However, before he could find another school, his father took ill and was brought back to Accra.

In 1935, his father was transferred to Tamale. He decided to go alone because of the distance. A journey to Tamale from Accra at the time lasted three days. Lartey, his younger brother and his mother were left behind. A few months later, his younger brother took ill and never recovered until he died. His father had to come for him and his mother. At Tamale, Lartey enrolled at the Tamale Middle Boarding School but his father sought permission for him to be a day student, since he fell sick often.

In 1938 his father returned to Accra and Lartey was sent to Government Senior Boys School at Kinbu to continue his education. He completed middle school in 1943 and was admitted to the Accra Academy in 1944. He followed events of the Second World War by listening to the war speeches of British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, on radio, and by reading magazines.

After less than a year at the Accra Academy, he left home for Takoradi to join the British Navy. He was sent to Free Town, Sierra Leone for further training. In 1945 the war had ended and his group was demobilised in 1946.

He joined GBC in 1961, following a recommendation from an old mate from the Accra Academy, Boso Kpohonu, who was the Head of Research at GBC.

He spent two years at the Talks and Features Department before being sent to the Sports Department on relieving duties. Festus Addae, another celebrated commentator, who headed the department, refused to let Lartey go back to the Talks and Features Department.

Lartey flourished as a commentator at the Sports Department. He and Addae handled commentary together, and this was when the phrase “over to you Joe Lartey” became popular. Any time Addae was handing over to Lartey, he would use the expression.

Lartey was also involved in trade unionism while at GBC. He was divisional secretary of the Public Service Workers Union for six years, directly working under Kwesi Pratt Snr, the General Secretary and father of Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

A grateful sports fraternity, honoured him with the “A Life in Sports” award by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in Doha, Qatar, for his contribution to sports in Africa. “Over to You Radio and TV Sports Broadcast Excellence” is an award ceremony named in his honour for his service in sports broadcasting and journalism. He was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards.

As the sun sets on the veteran journalist, we remember Joe Lartey—a sports enthusiast, a mentor, and a true son of the soil.

May his memory continue to inspire generations of sports journalists, and may his impact endure like the timeless granite walls of GBC itself.

We as a newspaper join his immediate family, other relations, associates and friends in wishing him a peaceful repose.