Why fmr GCB Bank MD Ernest Agbesi is working to regain NDC’s lost seats in northern Ghana 

A former Managing Director of the GCB Bank, Ernest Agbesi, has said that until he gets the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to regain all the parliamentary seats that were lost in the 2020 elections, he will not rest.

He explained that it is his resolve to ensure that all the nine (9) orphan constituencies in the northern parts of the country return to the party.

Detailing why he has decided to focus on campaigning for the NDC in the northern parts of the country, the former GCB MD, who also once headed the National Investment Bank (NIB), said he is convinced the reasons the party lost those seats are things that are still unresolved.

He added in an interview with The Herald that, “The people in these constituencies are ready for the NDC to return to power and I vow to not rest until I win back all the 9 northern orphan seats for NDC.”

As part of these efforts, Ernest Agbesi has been engaging with and supporting the constituencies with things such as motorbikes, to help them to get around.

In an interaction with one of the community leaders at Yendi, he revealed that the NDC, for instance, lost a lot of the northern seats in the last elections because of basic things like the provision of motorbikes.

“Before these motorbikes, there were some kinds of polling centers and communities we cannot reach because, we want to go, but how do we get the means. We needed people to do one or two things…

“… so, motorbikes is very crucial in this our election 2024 campaign. And Yendi, for instance, with 66 polling stations in the outskirts, we need to have motorbikes… and it will be a game changer for us because all the places we were not able to go, we will use the motorbikes to go.

“In 2020, motorbikes were a very challenging issue for us, but now that we are getting this intervention early, we believe and hope that Election 2020 challenges will not surface in 2024, because of motorbikes,” he explained.

The nine constituencies in focus are the Zabzugu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Karaga, Yendi, Tatale, and Mion/Sang which currents have MPs from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).