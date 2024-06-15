Lordina Mahama calls for unity within the NDC as the party prepares for the 2024 elections

At a meeting with the Northern regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale on Friday, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, stressed the importance of putting aside differences and working together for the party’s greater good.

She urged party members to let go of any grudges and focus on working towards the victory of John Mahama and the NDC’s parliamentary candidates in the December 7, elections.

“If someone offends you, think about John Mahama and forgive the person,” she said.

The wife of the NDC flag bearer used the occasion to extend her well wishes for the upcoming Eid ul-Adha to all Muslim attendees and distributed tokens to mark the festival.

Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ali Adolf, expressed confidence in Mahama’s chances of winning the presidential election and assured the former first lady that the party would work tirelessly to secure all eighteen parliamentary seats in the region.

Regional and constituency executives from all eighteen constituencies and Members of Parliament attended the meeting.

Mrs Mahama’s interaction on Friday brought the number of regions she has visited so far to three after the Savanna and Bono East Regions.