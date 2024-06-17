All is set for the ‘’Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration

By Paul Mamattah

The organisers of the highly-anticipated protest, known as the “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration, have confirmed that everything is prepared for an upcoming protest against the sale of hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel Limited.

SSNIT, has been working towards selling off a majority share of 60percent in six hotels that are included in its collection – Labadi Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the Member of Parliament [MP] for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, characterized the sale of the hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, which is owned by Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, as an instance of state capture.

He noted that the purpose of the protest was to pressure President Akufo-Addo into halting the sale of the hotels, indicating that all preparations for the demonstration had been finalized.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the Police, have concluded discussions and the demonstration is set to occur on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

He also mentioned that participants will assemble at the Labadi Beach Hotel at 8am then proceed e La Palm Royal Beach Hotel through Giffard Road.

The Member of Parliament, mentioned that the protesters would continue moving along Jawaharlal Road towards the intersection near the Russian Embassy, and their final destination would be the Christ the King Catholic Church.

Following this, he mentioned that the leaders of the demonstration would be accompanied from this location to deliver their petition to President Akufo-Addo’s representatives at the Jubilee House in line with the agreed plan.

Mr Ablakwa, therefore called on President Akufo-Addo to halt the sale of SSNIT hotels and argued that state assets, especially profitable ones like Labadi Beach Hotel and Ridge Royal, should not be sold without the permission and consent of workers and all Ghanaians.

In a show of solidarity and unity, various groups are teaming up for a significant demonstration.

Key participants in this collective effort comprise the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Organised Labour representatives, United GaDangme Caucus, La Youth Groups Association, Arise Ghana, Ghana Action Network, Opposition Parties, and other progressive forces.