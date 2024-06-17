Patient abandoned in bush was treated and discharged to her preferred destination – Winneba Trauma Hospital

The Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba has, in a report, indicated that the patient who was abandoned in a bush was treated, declared okay and was discharged.



In a report by the Medical Director who has been relieved of his position pending an investigation, the patient who was brought in from Gomoa Ojobi was discharged from the hospital after they took responsibility for her.



“The patient had been on admission for six (6) days and finally discharged on the 3rd June 2024 after being declared well. The medical record is tendered in as evidence,” the report said.



The report indicated that the patient insisted on being taken to Gomoa Ojobi and there was correspondence between the hospital and the social welfare officer of Gomoa Ojobi before she was taken away.



The Hospital said it performed the role expected of it even though the inevitable occurred.



“Sincerely speaking, if one should objectively analyse the situation at hand, one would realize that the hospital had played its role as expected of it by taking care of the patient, empathize with her but unfortunately the inevitable occurred.”



The Ghana Health Service has been given 30 days to investigate the issue and bring it to rest. As a result, a five-member committee has been put in place to investigate the matter.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has demanded the immediate summoning of the Board and Management of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and the Ministry of Health over the alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.