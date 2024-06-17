Major 1Politics

I am not going independent, I am still an NPP member – Kennedy Agyapong

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has affirmed that he has not resigned from the party.

He also dismissed suggestions that he intends to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

Speaking at his campaign office in Accra during his 64th birthday celebration, the Assin Central MP stated that running independently would not be ‘a wise decision’.

“What I want the NPP party faithful to know is that I have not resigned from the party. I am not going independent. I am still an NPP member,”Mr Agyapong stated.

He stressed the importance of unity within the party, asserting that there are no distinct groups of “Ken Agyapong supporters” or “Bawumia supporters,” but only “NPP supporters.”

In the presence of NPP chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Mr Agyapong urged all party members to set aside their differences and work towards the party’s common goal of ‘Breaking the 8’.

“So I am pleading with NPP supporters that with a united front, we can win the election in 2024,” he added.

The Assin Central MP apologised to his core supporters for not adequately informing them about his decision to join Dr Bawumia’s campaign in Kumasi emphasising the necessity of party unity for electoral victory.

He also encouraged Dr Bawumia’s campaign team and supporters to reciprocate his gesture of reconciliation and avoid harassing his supporters.

