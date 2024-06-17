BusinessMajor 1

24-Hour Economy: Over 9000 more people will be employed at ports – Eric Opoku

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

In a groundbreaking move towards revitalising the nation’s economy, Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South has revealed that over 9000 new jobs will be created at the country’s ports as part of the new 24-hour strategy being promised by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

This ambitious initiative is expected to boost employment and enhance the efficiency of port operations, positioning the nation as a key player in global trade.

Speaking as a guest on NDC360, Eric Opoku detailed the NDC’s plans to transform the current port operations.

According to him, the 24-hour economy initiative is expected to significantly reduce congestion, cut down on shipping delays, and improve the overall efficiency of port logistics.

The extended hours will allow for the continuous movement of goods, aligning with global shipping schedules and reducing bottlenecks.

More Read

John Mahama emphasizes significance of 24-Hour Economy Policy in reviving Ghana’s economy and enhancing citizens’ welfare

Mahama outlines ambitious plan for his 24-Hour economy in Ghana
Mahama reaffirms commitment to implementing 24-hour economy policy to boost employment and revitalize economy
Mahama commends Kumasi for strong turnout

Host of NDC360 and Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi added that the 24-hour economy initiative is designed to ensure “a round-the-clock processing of passport applications (24/7), at all passport application centres across the country.”

Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the 24-hour economy will be a three-shift, 8-hour system, which he said when instituted, will deal with the lamentations of the undue delays at the various passport application centres.

In a post, Sammy Gyamfi said “Well, the Mahama 24-hour economy is designed among others to address this problem by ensuring round-the-clock processing of passport applications (24/7), at all passport application centres across the country.

“24-hour passport services mean that there will be no more queuing at 4 am for basic passport services; no more waiting for 3-6 months for your passport after you have paid for it.

“By operating 24/7 in 3 shifts of 8 hours each, more jobs will be created for the unemployed and underemployed at various passport offices in the country. And, citizens will enjoy better delivery of passport services.

“Imagine what benefits citizens will get from 24-hour DVLA services, 24-Hour port services, 24-hour Customs Services, among others. Indeed, the TUC was right when it lauded the #Mahama24HourEconomy as a Game-Changer.”

You Might Also Like

John Mahama emphasizes significance of 24-Hour Economy Policy in reviving Ghana’s economy and enhancing citizens’ welfare

Mahama outlines ambitious plan for his 24-Hour economy in Ghana

Mahama reaffirms commitment to implementing 24-hour economy policy to boost employment and revitalize economy

Mahama commends Kumasi for strong turnout

Share this Article
Previous Article I am not going independent, I am still an NPP member – Kennedy Agyapong
Next Article Former workers of BCM Ghana to petition CHRAJ
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bishop Herman Old Boys Union Games to thrill Alumni and Sports enthusiasts at Madina Sports Complex
Major 1 Sports
Inflation to trend downwards in coming months  – Report
Business Major 2
Your reasons for revocation of GN Savings and Loans’ license ‘wildly inaccurate’ – Groupe Nduom tells BoG
Business Major 4
Former workers of BCM Ghana to petition CHRAJ
Business Major 4
Lost your password?