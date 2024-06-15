Land guards kill one, 3 wounded in attack at Tebu in Ga South

Landguards have shot one person dead and left three others with injuries following an attack on workers at a construction site in Tebu, an area in the Ga South Municipality.

A report by Citi News stated that the fracas was due to a demand for GH₵4,000 digging fee from workers on the site.

Their refusal to settle the amount and to stop work pending the payment is what led to the opening of fire and subsequent casualties.

One of the survivors, Felix Akunnor was wounded in the foot.

Ebenezer Ahortor, Assemblyman for the Danchera electoral area under which Tebu falls confirmed that developers and workers in the area have been at the mercy of the landguards despite repeated appeals to authorities.

Mr Ahortor mentioned that he has repeatedly reported incidents of landguard attacks on developers to the Danchera police station, but no action has been taken due to inadequate resources for crime prevention, the report added.