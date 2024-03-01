Appolonia residents alarmed at Police & Landguards invassion

Residents of Appolonia in the Kpone Katamanso district, Greater Accra, have expressed fear and concern, after a joint invasion of their community by heavily armed police officers and suspected operatives of the National Security.

The presence of the joint force, allegedly aims to protect the activities of notorious landguards operating in the area.

According to reports, the armed officers, led by Inspector Lutakor, arrived in a black Land Cruiser with registration number NR 11 47-16, to support the landguards in working on a disputed land.

The residents claim that these landguards, are now backed by some high-ranking police officers, causing a surge in fear among the community.

One of the residents, said they are now living in constant fear since the landguards are getting the backing of some top police officers to carry on their barbaric activities in the area and called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to heighten security in the area.

Eyewitnesses recounted a tense standoff between angry residents and the armed officers, who reportedly threatened to use force, if residents attempted to interfere with their activities.

Inspector Lutakor, allegedly claimed to have been sent by a top police officer from the police headquarters to assist the known landguards, led by one Moses Abusah, in taking possession of the disputed land.

Despite the intervention of police officers from the Oyibi district police station, the armed squad refused to yield, asserting powerful connections within the presidency that made them immune to police interference.

Residents further alleged that, Moses Abusah, the leader of the landguards, issued a stern warning, declaring his influence over the Jubilee House (the Presidency) and asserting that neither he nor his members, could be arrested for any reason.

The disputed land, originally claimed by Madam Grace Ocloo of Marrace Properties, has become a focal point of contention.

However, residents are perplexed, as Moses Abusah seemingly out of nowhere, now claims ownership and has allegedly sold portions to unsuspecting developers.

According to sources at the Property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, an investigation confirmed that the land rightfully belonged to Madam Grace Ocloo.

The unit closed the docket on the disputed land, advising any individual disputing ownership to seek resolution through legal means.

In light of these events, residents call on IGP Akuffo Dampare, to intensify security in the area. They also demand action against the allegedly rogue police officers involved in the joint invasion, emphasizing the need for accountability and professionalism in the police service.