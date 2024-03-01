Mahama pledges inclusion of Private Secondary Schools in Free SHS

In a bid to strengthen the collaboration between private schools and the government, John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced plans to, include private secondary schools in the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, if elected in the upcoming December presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 annual week celebration of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, Mr Mahama, highlighted the crucial role played by private schools as vital partners in delivering quality education to Ghanaian children.

Applauding their significant contributions to the educational sector, he commended private schools as trailblazers and pacesetters, introducing innovative teaching techniques and procedures.

The former president cited the example of the Montessori curriculum, which he noted was initially introduced by private schools before being adopted by some public schools to enhance teaching and learning methods.

Mr Mahama, emphasized the effectiveness of private schools in handling special-needs children, attributing it to their lower teacher-to-pupil ratio compared to public schools.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by public schools with larger student populations, making it difficult for teachers to cater to the needs of every child, especially those with special requirements.

Assuring the association of private schools, Mahama pledged that, if elected, an NDC government would prioritize education and collaborate with all stakeholders to review the entire education structure from the basic to tertiary levels.

In a commitment to strengthening basic education, the NDC leader announced plans to invest heavily in this sector by the year 2025, aiming to lay a robust foundation for the entire education sector.

Addressing concerns raised in a recent Edu-Watch report, Mahama highlighted the continuing financial burden on parents and the government at the secondary education level. Despite the implementation of the Free SHS policy, parents still bear about 77% of the cost of educating their children.

In response to this, Mahama promised to extend the Free SHS programme to encompass private secondary schools, recognizing their existing infrastructure and human resources capable of supporting the initiative.

As the election draws near, Mahama’s commitment to an inclusive and collaborative education system has become a focal point in his campaign, aiming to address the evolving needs of the Ghanaian education sector.