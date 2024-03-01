Chief Imam Present’s 14-Point Muslim Manifesto to Mahama & NDC

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana, led by National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Nuhu Sharubutu, has presented a 14-point ‘Muslim Manifesto’ to the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During a meeting attended by NDC leader and flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, national party executives, and some members of parliament, the National Muslim Conference, outlined key proposals in their manifesto.

This, includes a request for the establishment of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities across the sixteen administrative regions of the country.

They are also advocating for an amendment of the inter-state succession bill before parliament to allow Muslims to determine their inheritance through Islamic ordinances.

Other proposals, include the construction of modern abattoirs meeting World Health Organisation standards in all regions of Ghana and the establishment of a permanent pilgrimage board facilitating the sacred trip to Mecca annually.

Alhaji Inusah, General Secretary of the Conference, highlighted the long-standing belief within the Muslim community of being deprived of equal opportunities.

Presenting the Muslim manifesto to all political parties is seen as a proactive step to prevent neglect by political actors.

In response, NDC leader Mahama acknowledged the alignment of many points in the Muslim Manifesto with the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto.

However, he recognized additional critical issues and recommendations in the Chief Imam’s proposal that the NDC manifesto committee would consider, ensuring the Muslim community receives its due.

Mahama announced that the next NDC administration, would decentralize the STEM programme’s implementation into secondary education, making it accessible in all schools.

He also assured the Muslim community of plans to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority overseeing all pilgrim activities in Ghana if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the NDC, Mahama thanked the National Chief Imam and his entourage for the visit and their proposals.

He assured them that his team would take a keen interest in their requests, appreciating their proactive approach, making it easier for him as the flag bearer of the NDC.