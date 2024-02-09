Chief Imam calls for religious harmony amongst all practitioners

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Aveyime

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on all religious practioners in the country not only to be tolerant of one another, but also encourage harmonious relationship within one another.

According to him, God did not create human beings differently. Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu, noted that no religion should become an avenue for disunity among Ghanaians.

The National Chief Imam, made the call at the fortieth (40th) day event dubbed ‘A’dua’ for the late North Tongu District Chief Imam, who passed to eternity in December, 2023 at the age of one hundred and five (105) years.

The late Chief Imam, Idrissah Shaibu, was a very close contemporary of the National Chief Imam over the years. He was also very instrumental in the development and promotion of Islam in the area, Volta Region as well as Ghana and beyond.

It was therefore not surprising that Muslims from all parts of the country, including the Chief Imam, were present to honour the memory of the late District Chief Imam.

Also present were some chiefs and queens from the Tongu State, including the Paramount Queenmother of the Battor Traditional Area, Mamaga Asieku IV.

A high-powered delegation from the office of the Second Lady, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, was also represented at the funeral rites event. Senior Muslim Chiefs and Clerics as well as representatives of various Muslim sects were also present.

Mrs. Bawumia, made a special donation through the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Divine Osborn Fenu to the bereaved family.

The items included four (4) bags of rice, twenty (20) cartons of drinks, ten (10) packs of water and an amount of one thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc1,000.00) amongst others. The DCE, also presented one thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc1,000.00) to the bereaved family.

Some state officials, including the District Chief Executive (DCE) and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Divine Osborn Fenu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also led separate delegations to mourn with the bereaved family in particular and the Moslem Muslim community in general.

The Aveyime-Battor Zongo Chief, Alpha Mohammed Boly, told our newsteam in an interview that the event was a successful one. H

e lauded Ghanaians from all walks of life for the immense support they offered North Tongu and by extension the Volta Region during last year’s Akosombo dam spillage disaster. He appealed for more support, saying several challenges still face the victims.

DCE for the area, Divine Osborn Fenu, described the presence of the Chief Imam at the ‘A’dua’ event as remarkable and commendable, adding that his sterling leadership qualities must be emulated by all and sundry. He described the late Chief Imam as an illustrious son of the area.

Mr Fenu, described the late Imam Idrissah Shaibu.as a man who exhibited hardwork, love, unity of purpose and above all lots of sacrifices for the District and his religion. In his view, the late Imam Idrissah left positive virtues and values that the youth should adopt and imbibe in order to achieve greater heights in life.

The DCE called on the youth to be disciplined in their endeavours, saying such character traits can propel them into great achievers in life.

Mr Fenu admonished the youth with Ephesians 6:1-3 to wit said children should obey their parents and that it is the only commandment that comes with a promise to live long on earth with positive returns.

The late North Tongu District Chief Imam, Idrissah Shaibu, was born in 1918 and lived through to the year 2023, when he passed on at the age of one hundred and five (105) years.