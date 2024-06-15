Medical Director suspended as GHS investigates abandoned patient incident

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has temporarily relieved the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba from his duties amid ongoing investigations into allegations that a patient was abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

This decision follows an emergency meeting held on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the GHS Headquarters.

The meeting included the Medical Director, who acknowledged the incident but disputed certain details reported by the media.

To ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation, GHS has formed a committee to examine the incident thoroughly.

The committee includes the Deputy Director-General of GHS, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon from the Ridge Hospital, representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.

To prevent any potential influence on the investigation and ensure unfettered access to all relevant information, GHS has decided to temporarily relieve the Medical Director of his duties.

GHS has assured that appropriate actions will be taken based on the committee’s findings to address the situation and hold any responsible individuals accountable.

Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has instructed a committee formed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to investigate the alleged abandonment of a patient at Gomoa Ojobi to submit its findings within 30 days.

On Friday, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, called for the immediate summoning of the board and management.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the matter demonstrates “the height of inhumanity and parliament should take an interest.”

Myjoyonline reported on Wednesday, June 12, that a woman with P.O.P on both legs, wrapped in a cloth with a wheelchair by her side had been left in a bush.

Reports indicate that the woman was abandoned by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba according to some eyewitnesses in the community.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 14, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the act and insisted that all stakeholders involved be urgently summoned to address the issue.

“It has been reported that doctors and nurses at the Winneba Government just threw out a patient who had an accident because they couldn’t locate her family.

“They just took her in an ambulance and went and dumped her in the bush and she died after three days.”

Specifically, the MP demanded that “we have to summon the Health Minister, the Ghana Health Service, and the board and management of the Winneba Government Hospital.

Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that he has already written to the hospital demanding a full report on the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said it had commenced investigations into the incident.

The Majority Leader believes that Parliament must allow the Ghana Health Service to conclude its investigation into the matter.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents in the country and urged the Ghana Health Service to expedite their investigation.

The GHS probe will focus on establishing the patient’s identity and background, reviewing the events leading to the patient’s admission to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, and examining the diagnosis and management at the hospital.

It will also scrutinize the processes involved in the patient’s discharge and transportation to Ojobi, identify all individuals involved in these actions, and report on any other relevant issues arising from the incident.

The Health Minister charged the committee thorough investigation to uncover all aspects of the case and ensure accountability.

The committee is expected to provide comprehensive recommendations to prevent similar occurrences and improve patient care standards at healthcare facilities under the GHS.