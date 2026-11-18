The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a public health alert over anticipated health risks associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon as Ghana enters the harmattan season.

In a press release dated November 18, 2026, the Service warned that rising temperatures, prolonged dry spells and increased dust levels could heighten the risk of meningitis, heat exhaustion, dehydration and other climate-related illnesses.

The alert also cautioned that sudden rainfall and flooding in parts of southern Ghana could pose additional health risks.

According to the GHS, the anticipated hot, dry and dusty conditions could increase vulnerability to respiratory infections and meningitis outbreaks, particularly as the harmattan season progresses.

The Service, however, clarified that the El Niño phenomenon does not automatically mean Ghana will experience a meningitis outbreak, but stressed the need for early preparedness.

It has urged parents, teachers, traditional authorities, religious leaders, community organisations and local government authorities to intensify public education and promote preventive health practices.

The call particularly targets residents in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, North East and Bono East regions, as well as other vulnerable areas.

The GHS said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public.

The alert was signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea.