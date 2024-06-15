May Allah accept your sacrifices

…Dr. Prempeh to Manhyia South Muslims

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sent best wishes to all Muslims in the constituency, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha.

‘’May the almighty Allah accept your sacrifices and continue to bless you always,’’ he said in a message.

Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals on the Muslim calendar and it is in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, when Allah ordered him to do so.

Dr Prempeh, said it was important for Muslims to continue to co-exist with other persons from different religious backgrounds.

‘’Living peacefully with others should always be our prime focus because peace and unity promote development,’’ he said.

He said: ‘’Continue to pray for Manhyia South, Asanteman and Ghana as you always do because we are one people with a common goal.’’

Dr Prempeh, said that it was important for Muslims to celebrate in modesty and ensure incident-free Eid.

‘’We should be law abiding in the period of the festivities and ensure that we continue to promote peace and unity always,’’ he said.

‘’On the occasion of this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha, I wish you happy celebrations and I promise to be your humble servant as always,’’ he added.