Kessben TV video controversy: Dr William Atta Wusu clarified as not NDC communications team member

In a recent video circulating on social media, Dr William Atta Wusu, appeared on Kessben FM, discussing the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) 24-hour economic policy.

The video has sparked widespread discussion and confusion regarding Dr Wusu’s affiliation with the NDC.

Abass Nurudeen, the Ashanti Regional Communications Officer for the NDC, has released an official statement to clarify the situation.

According to Nurudeen, Dr Wusu is not a parliamentary candidate nor a member of the NDC’s regional communications team.

He emphasized that the views expressed by Dr Wusu in the video, do not represent the party’s official stance on the 24-hour economy policy.

Nurudeen, further urged producers of political talk shows in the Ashanti Region to adhere strictly to the list of approved NDC communicators when inviting representatives to their programs. This step, he noted, is crucial to ensuring that only authorized and accurate representations of the party’s policies and positions are presented to the public.

The clarification aims to mitigate any misinformation and ensure that the public receives accurate and official information directly from sanctioned NDC representatives.