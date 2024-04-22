NDC organizes successful training workshop for Communication Officers in Upper West Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has concluded a successful training workshop for its Constituency Communication Officers, including radio communicators, social media communicators, and media monitors in the Upper West Region.

The workshop, was aimed to equip attendees with the necessary information and skills needed to secure a resounding victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 polls.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from party members, who left the programme feeling motivated and dedicated to working tirelessly for the triumph of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and its Parliamentary candidates in the 2024 general election.

In an interview with the media, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, stated that the NDC’s commitment to training and empowering its communication officers underscores its determination to effectively communicate its message to the electorate, aiming to secure a convincing victory in the upcoming polls.

He highlighted the party’s commitment to empowering its Communication Officers, stressing that similar training programmes were previously conducted in the Bono, Western North, Upper East, and North East regions.

Sammy Gyamfi, stated that to further support the communication efforts at the grassroots level, the NDC presented a brand-new motorbike to each of the eleven (11) Constituency Communication Officers in the Upper West region adding that; another motorbike was also presented to the Regional Communications Bureau, further strengthening the party’s communications infrastructure.

He expressed gratitude to various individuals who contributed to the success of the workshop and also acknowledged the support of the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NDC, Comrade Abdul Nasir Saani, as well as the Member of Parliament for Tamale Soutth, Haruna Iddrissu, former Minister of Health, Benjamin Kumbuor, and Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toobu, among others.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC,also extended his appreciation to the Upper West Regional Communications Bureau, led by Comrade Issah Kantagyeri, for their exemplary organization of the training workshop.

Sammy Gyamfi thanked the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for his continuous support and guidance to the National Communications Bureau, expressing confidence that, with Mahama’s leadership, the NDC will emerge victorious in the 2024 general election.