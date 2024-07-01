Sammy Gyamfi seeks damages and apology for false allegations of misappropriating party funds against Journalists and media organisations

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a lawsuit against Wilberforce Asare, a journalist, Asaase Radio, Michael Afriyie, a journalist and ABC News for publishing false reports.

The lawsuit alleges that false and damaging statements were published about Sammy Gyamfi, the plaintiff, accusing him of misappropriating party funds.

The first defendant, Wilberforce Asare, is a journalist employed by the second defendant, Asaase Radio, who authored and published the defamatory story about Sammy Gyamfi.

According to the writ, the second defendant, Asaase Radio, is a media organisation

operating several radio stations under the “Asaase” brand and online platforms, including a website and social media accounts.

The court documents reiterated that the third defendant, Michael Afriyie, is another journalist, who works for the fourth defendant, ABC News, another media organisation operating an online platform and social media channels.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the defendants on June 30, 2024, published the defamatory story on their respective platforms, including websites, social media accounts, and online news portals alleging that the plaintiff had misappropriated party funds to finance a lavish trip to Miami, Florida with his wife.

The story claimed that Gyamfi and his wife had stayed at the Betsy Hotel in Miami for two weeks, paying Three thousand dollars ($3,000) per day, totaling Forty two dollars ($42,000).

The plaintiff maintains that these allegations are completely false and that he has never been to the Betsy Hotel or spent any party funds on a personal trip.

The NDC Communications Office, who has a significant following on social media and is known for his public advocacy work, says the defamatory statements have seriously damaged his reputation within the NDC and the wider Ghanaian public.

He strongly denies the allegations and asserts that he has never been to Miami or spent such a large sum on hotel accommodation and contends that the defendants knowingly published false and damaging statements without verifying their accuracy or contacting him for clarification.

The defamatory story, titled “NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi allegedly blows party cash on lavish trip to Miami with wife,” included detailed descriptions of Sammy Gyamfi’s supposed stay at a luxury hotel in Miami.

The story also quoted anonymous NDC activists expressing outrage over the alleged misappropriation of party funds.

Sammy Gyamfi claims that the defamatory statements have caused significant damage to his reputation and public standing and argues that the defendants acted maliciously and with a deliberate intent to harm him.

He further asserts that the defendants’ actions were reckless and disregarded basic journalistic standards.

In his lawsuit, Gyamfi seeks a declaration that the publications were defamatory, a retraction and unqualified apology from each defendant, an injunction restraining further publication of similar defamatory statements, general damages for defamation, exemplary damages of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000,000.00) approximately One million dollars ($1 million).

The case is set to be heard in the coming weeks.