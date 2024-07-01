NHIA fulfills payment promise for dialysis patients

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in a recent publication announced the introduction of Free Dialysis Coverage for some vulnerable patient categories.

A statement signed by Dr Da Costa Aboagye. Ag. Chief Executive, said, this arrangement was approved by Parliament within the NHIA’s Allocation Formula for 2024 and was initiated in June.

Under this arrangement, selected healthcare providers are to receive payment for treating dialysis patients up to the tune of GHS 4.4 Million, made up of GHS2 Million from the Allocation Formula and GHS 2.4 Million from the NHIA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Budget for this fiscal year

This move is part of an effort to enhance access to and affordability of dialysis treatment for patients in Ghana.

Payment In line with this new initiative, the six providers namely Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH), Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) all submitted their respective list of chronic dialysis patients that received treatment in June and have subsequently been paid of a total amount of GHS 587,236.00, (Five Hundred and Eighty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty Six Cedis) marking the first month of the implementation of Government’s critical support to these patients. The breakdown is as follows:

1. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital 96, 236.00

2. Cape Coast Teaching Hospital 77, 578.00

3. Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital 92, 308.00

4. Ho Teaching Hospital 83, 470.00

5. Tamale Teaching Hospital 57, 938.00

6. Korle Bu Teaching Hospital 179, 706.00 7.

TOTAL 587, 236.00.

The hospitals will manage the funds and ensure that all patients who may have paid out-of-pocket during the month of June will be fully reimbursed according to the approved amount for the various categories. Reimbursement for Patient Categories For the avoidance of doubt, the categories of patients below will receive the corresponding support every month for this year. Patients aged 18 and below and 60 years and above will receive all eight (8) free dialysis sessions per month under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from June to December 2024. Persons aged 19 to 59 years seeking treatment at KATH, CCTH, ENRH, HTH, and TTH except KBTH, will receive two (2) dialysis sessions per month. Adult Patients (19 to 59) receiving treatment at KBTH will receive a subsidy for two (2) dialysis sessions per month, meaning the NHIA will cover 50% of the cost of the two sessions The NHIA appreciates the continued support of the Government and Parliament as we work towards providing access to quality healthcare for all.