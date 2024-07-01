Dr Francis Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah’s first son dies age 89

Dr. Francis Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, has died.



His death was confirmed by Indian author and editor Vijay Prashad, who broke the news via social media on Sunday, June 30, 2023.



“Dr. Francis Nkrumah (1935-2024) has just died. He was the oldest son of Kwame Nkrumah. He spent his life as a pediatrician, highly loved by his patients. Dr. Nkrumah remained in Ghana after the coup against his father and continued to work as a doctor and scientist,” he wrote.



The editor of Inkani Books, publishers of the latest edition of “The Revolutionary Thoughts of Kwame Nkrumah,” quoted a foreword of the edition written by Dr. Francis Nkrumah in which he eulogized his father, stating, “I feel presently that Africa continues to miss [Kwame Nkrumah] unless we go back and revisit what Nkrumah actually meant for Ghana and for Africa.”



Francis Nkrumah was the first son of Dr. Nkrumah, with his siblings being Gamal Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah, and Sekou Nkrumah.



🧵Dr. Francis Nkrumah (1935-2024) has just died. He was the oldest son of Kwame Nkrumah. He spent his life as a paediatrician, highly loved by his patients. Dr. Nkrumah remained in Ghana after the coup against his father, and continued to work as a doctor and scientist. pic.twitter.com/fKM0h6mM52— Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) June 30, 2024