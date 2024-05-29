Major 2Politics

Audio recording shows Attorney General asked accused to falsify excuse duty

By Patrick Biddah

The much anticipated audio recordings,  which captures the supposed voices of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame and businessman Richard Jakpa, has been played.

The hints of the contents of the tape which were dropped by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, on a television show appears to have more damming revelation  than thought.

In a 16-minute recording between the third accused, Mr RichardJ akpa and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame,  the Attorney General is heard among others asking the accused to present a falsified excuse duty, in order to delay hearings in Court  .

This suggestion by the Attorney General, was to buy time and allow him to travel.

The audio recordings which was played at the National Democratic Congress’ press conference on Tuesday May 28, 2024, which was addressed by the Chairman of the party, also revealed the Minister of Justice, impressing on the third accused Mr Richard Jakpa to  make false representation to the Court about the transaction of the importation of the 200 ambulances.

The recordings, which is said to  have been captured  on  April 9, 2022 , also heard the Attorney General receiving education and explanation on   aspects of the transaction, particularly the Letter of Credit ( LC) covering the importation of the ambulances.

According to the NDC Chairman, the €2.3 m ambulance case, which has the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, standing trial as the 1st accused, is just a scheme to silence the Minority Leader, because of his vociferous showing in Parliament to hold the government accountable.

The startling revelation, among others, also captured a voice purported to be that of the Attorney General , expressing caution as to whether or not the discussions he was having with the accused person was not being recorded.

In view of the recordings, the NDC, called for the arrest and  prosecution of the Attorney General.

The NDC, also promised to petition the General Legal Council to call the Attorney General to order over professional misconduct.

