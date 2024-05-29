Martin Amidu leaves people confused again

….As he runs from petition to remove Special Prosecutor

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has left people confused about the authorship of the petition seeking the removal of his successor, William Kissi Agyebeng.

In his latest epistle, Amidu made comments suggesting that he was refuting reports of having submitted a petition for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Accra-based Joy FM of orchestrating a trial against his person in the court of public opinion.

Amidu, also raised concerns about the involvement of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, in the matter, questioning the authenticity of documents attributed to her and sent to Kissi Agyebeng for his response.

Interestingly, he never questioned the involvement of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the petition submitted to the Chief Justice.

In his epistle, published on May 26, 2024, he referenced recent comments by the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, as support of the opposition for the SP’s smear campaign against him via Joy FM, and its “chief executioner, Sampson Lardy Anyenini.”

“The Martin Amidu I know, until this thing was done, I trusted that he was a very principled person. My faith in his being principled is badly shaken,” Amidu quoted Asiedu Nketiah as saying.

The former Attorney-General, said the NDC chairman’s comments were “based on hearsay evidence of a petition I am alleged to have submitted to the President on 30 April 2024 for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.”

Amidu, while responding to a Joy FM report on May 17, 2024, that he had petitioned the President for the removal of his successor, demanded to see the alleged petition, questioning its authenticity and the motives behind the accusations.

“I cannot understand why the NDC will collaborate with Kissi Agyebeng’s preferred rented media house and his chief executioner, Sampson Lardy Anyenini, to make allegations against me without publishing the alleged petition on which the allegations are based,” Amidu stated.

He highlighted discrepancies in the documents and called for clarification to restore the integrity of the Judicial Service.

“The alleged document was addressed to only Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, whose media house, Joy FM, broke the supposed news,” Amidu pointed out.

Moreover, Amidu made allegations against his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of suppressing investigations and colluding with certain individuals to manipulate public opinion.

“Kissi Agyebeng has refused or failed to make available to Joy FM the facts and evidence on the National Lottery Authority/TekStart Africa Limited investigation in which he was the lawyer for one of the suspects,” Amidu claimed.

The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice launched a scathing attack on leading figures of the NDC, including the National Chairman of the party, over criticism of a petition he supposedly filed for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

The national chairman of the NDC expressed serious concerns about the petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng, which was reportedly filed by Martin Amidu, questioning his credibility.

Nketiah said that he was surprised that Amidu, who previously referred to President Akufo-Addo as the “mother serpent of corruption,” would now seek the president’s help in a corruption-related matter.

He asked Amidu, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, if his opinion of Akufo-Addo as the “mother serpent of corruption” had changed.

“He shouldn’t have done that at all. I am still trying to understand why. Comrade Martin, have you abandoned your view that Nana Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption?

“Or do you still hold that view? If you still hold that view, when you came to a roadblock that I want to do this thing against the finance minister and the president said no way, you resigned and came to open up,” Nketiah said.

Reacting to this in a statement, Amidu accused Asiedu Nketiah of tarnishing his image without even verifying that he authored the said petition.

He also indicated that the NDC national chairman is the last person to speak on matters regarding credibility.

He accused Asiedu Nketiah of engaging in numerous illegal activities, including his role on the Parliamentary Service Board.

“The Chairman of the NDC, a person presumed to be of high moral character and proven integrity, permitted himself to be appointed by a self-confessed corrupt NDC Speaker of Parliament onto the Board of the Parliamentary Service despite a glaring and impermissible conflict of interest under Article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.

“Only idiots will cherish the moral values of such a Chairman of the NDC. In any case, Asiedu Nketiah and John Mahama, have you ever heard that as a politically exposed person, I set up a stevedoring company and was assisted by GPHA to milk Ghanaians during the regime of any of the Governments under which I served? Did I publicize the facts about Asiedu Nketiah’s stevedoring business at Tema as the Special Prosecutor before I sent Joshua Hamidu Akamba to warn him about attacking my integrity?” he said.

Amidu, a former Special Prosecutor, also accused the NDC national chairman of using his power to acquire an oil and gas company which is managed by his son.

“Asiedu Nketiah, I wish to refresh your memory that the abbreviated name of the stevedoring company which was also involved in oil and gas, etc., is KMSC, and to remind you that the partners you used your public position to cheat out of the company for your son you brought from Canada to manage KMSC are still aggrieved and alive.”

He also accused the NDC National Chairman of knowing something about the ownership of the Catering Rest House in Tamale, which the state-owned Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) supposedly sold to an NDC bigwig.

“Asiedu Nketia and John Mahama, will you kindly inform Ghanaians of the owners of the Tamale Catering Rest House which was divested to a former NDC National Executive and Minister of State who has left the property in disrepair as an eyesore in the city of Tamale? What is the marital relationship of one of the owners who bought the Tamale Catering Rest House to John Mahama? Come clean with the true facts and evidence before Ghanaians, you men of integrity and high moral character determined to fight corruption in 2025.”