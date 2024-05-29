NPA, GNPTDU & other stakeholders sign MoU

….To improve service conditions for 5000 tanker drivers & mates

Following the strike action declared by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) over poor remunerations, key stakeholders in the petroleum industry, have jointly formulated a policy document aimed at addressing the challenges surrounding poor conditions of service within the sector.

They, included the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), GNPTDU, Tanker Owners Union, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Tanker Operators.

The GNPTDU on Monday, May 19 2024, declared a nationwide strike to protest over poor remunerations and conditions of service.

Addressing journalists yesterday on Tuesday, May 28, at the preemies of NPA, the Deputy General Secretary of GNPTDU, Francis Mawuko Sallah, said the stakeholders are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) next week, with the agreement poised to come into effect on July 1, 2024.

According to him, the reason for the one-month delay in the implementation of the MoU is because data of all drivers and assistants, numbering more than 5000, must be captured.

The collaborative effort to establish a mutually beneficial agreement signifies a proactive step towards resolving the issues that triggered the strike.

This initiative showcases a constructive approach taken by all parties involved to create a framework that ensures fairness and sustainability within the petroleum industry in Ghana.

According to him, The GNPTDU has traditionally received remuneration for their services, however, a recent development has seen them actively advocating for permanent salary and overall improvement in their working conditions.

These demands have been persisting for nearly twenty years, with issues such as salary, enhanced insurance coverage, and additional benefits like road trip allowances being at the forefront of their agenda.

Recognizing the importance of addressing these grievances promptly to prevent any disruptions in the supply of fuel to consumers, the NPA has intervened by convening meetings involving all relevant stakeholders to find a sustainable resolution that will satisfy the concerns of the GNPTDU.

Notable figures present at these crucial negotiations, include Perry Okudzeto, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, and Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus, the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

Their collective presence underscores the seriousness with which the matter is being approached and signifies a commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

The negotiations, which commenced back in 2017, are indicative of the protracted nature of the discussions between the GNPTDU and the relevant authorities.

The engagement between all parties involved demonstrated a shared dedication to finding a comprehensive solution that addresses the union’s grievances while ensuring the continued smooth operation of the petroleum industry.

Francis Mawuko Sallah, flanked by other executives, expressed their profound gratitude to the leadership at NPA, led by Dr Mustapha Hamid, for the support to help resolve this long-standing issue that has been lingering since 2014.