NPP’s Stephen Ntim appointed  NPA Board Chairman

The Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sworn in Stephen Ayesu Ntim, as the new Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

This appointment, comes after the previous chairman, Joe Addo-Yobo, stepped down due to health reasons and having difficulties to meet the demands of his office.

Ntim, who is also the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), takes over the role with a charge from the energy minister to focus on key priorities, such as strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring the NPA operates with integrity and accountability.

The Minister, expressed confidence in Ntim’s leadership abilities, stating that, he has the necessary skills to steer the NPA towards achieving its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister, Herbert Krampa, NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Hamid, and board members, including Kwami Sefa Kayi.

There have been incessant complaints that, the ruling party’s National Chairman, had been sidelined, and refused the membership of a state board. Yesterday’s event might end the grumbles.

Mr Addo-Yobo, who served as Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) has been in the NPA since 2017.

Mr Ntim’s predecessor, Freddie Blay, has been on the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Board since the inception of the Akufo-Addo government.

The Energy Minister, charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator, to focus on key priorities.

These, include strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

“National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians”, the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

The NPA board, has Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq, Bernard Owusu, Madam Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako, Member and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.