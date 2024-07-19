ECG’s new Board Chair promises modernization

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the nation’s troubled power sector in a bold move that could reshape Ghana’s energy landscape.

Speaking at his inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, Afenyo-Markin, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu and Majority Leader in Parliament, promised to work toward ending chronic blackouts and turn ECG into a driver of economic growth.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture for ECG, which has long grappled with challenges ranging from frequent power outages to billing inconsistencies.

These issues, have not only frustrated consumers but have also hampered Ghana’s economic growth. “Many of us have experienced, on various occasions, the frustration of unexpected outages, confusing bills, and unreliable service,” Afenyo-Markin acknowledged.

Afenyo-Markin’s strategy, aptly titled “A New Dawn for Ghana’s Power: Embracing Challenges with Vision and Vigour,” is built upon several key pillars, each addressing a critical aspect of ECG’s operations and future development.

At the core of the new chairman’s vision is a drive for operational efficiency, centred on deepening the deployment of smart grid technologies in Ghana’s major urban centres. This ambitious initiative aims to slash outage response times and bolster business productivity across the nation. “This technology has the power to reduce outage response times, boost businesses, and enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Afenyo-Markin explained with evident enthusiasm.

Financial sustainability, long a thorn in ECG’s side, received significant attention in the chairman’s address. Afenyo-Markin stressed the paramount importance of transparency and accountability, asserting that “Financial sustainability is not just a matter of accounting; it’s a matter of trust.” His proposals include exploring cutting-edge financing instruments, such as green bonds, to fund crucial infrastructure upgrades while aligning with global sustainability trends.

Employee empowerment emerged as another cornerstone of the new vision. The chairman outlined comprehensive plans for staff development, including robust training programmes and a performance-based rewards system designed to elevate morale and productivity. Enhanced safety standards also feature prominently, aimed at curbing workplace incidents and fostering a culture of excellence throughout the organisation.

Regulatory compliance and transparency form the final pillar of Afenyo-Markin’s strategy. He proposed bolstering the company’s compliance office and implementing mechanisms for regular public reporting, measures intended to build trust and accountability with all stakeholders.

In a marked shift towards a more customer-centric approach, the new chairman placed significant emphasis on improving customer service. His plans include the development of a more user-friendly digital platform to streamline complaint resolution and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Infrastructure enhancement rounds out Afenyo-Markin’s comprehensive strategy. By scrutinising current distribution networks and minimising technical losses, ECG aims to improve power delivery reliability while conserving valuable resources. This approach not only tackles immediate concerns but also dovetails with broader sustainability objectives, positioning ECG for a more resilient and efficient future.

While, Afenyo-Marki,n has not yet unveiled a detailed timeline for the plan’s implementation, he emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating that “time is not on our side.” This sense of immediacy suggests a commitment to swift action, even as the sector grapples with complex challenges such as global energy price volatility, climate change impacts on hydro resources, and the increasing demands of rapid urbanisation on the power grid. Despite these hurdles, the chairman’s acknowledgement of the pressing need for change indicates a determination to deliver tangible improvements to consumers as quickly as possible.

“We’re not just fixing today’s problems; we’re preparing for tomorrow’s challenges,” Afenyo-Markin emphasised, acknowledging the long-term nature of the task ahead.

The appointment of Afenyo-Markin was formalised in a ceremony presided over by outgoing Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh. In a significant moment for Ghana’s energy sector, Dr Prempeh administered the oath of office to Afenyo-Markin, along with newly appointed Board Member, Hon. Habib Iddrissu, MP for Tolon and Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

Dr Prempeh, in his final act as Energy Minister, delivered a powerful charge to the incoming Board Chairman. “I urge you to work assiduously to make the ECG a company worth its salt in the economic growth of our country,” he stated, underscoring the critical role that a revitalised ECG could play in Ghana’s development.

The Minister expressed confidence in Afenyo-Markin’s capabilities, noting, “I am confident that Hon. Afenyo-Markin, supported by the Board, will bring his leadership experiences to bear in steering the affairs of the company.” This vote of confidence from the outgoing Minister adds weight to Afenyo-Markin’s appointment and sets high expectations for his tenure.

Afenyo-Markin’s diverse background as a businessman, practising lawyer, lawmaker, and chair of several boards positions him uniquely to tackle ECG’s multifaceted challenges. His proposed plan to deepen ECG’s transformation aims to address the company’s core issues while positioning it for future growth.

The new chairman’s approach seems to resonate with the aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians. He shared an anecdote about a small business owner in Winneba who, despite current challenges, dreams of expansion and increased employment. “We owe it to people like her to continue the project of building ECG into a truly formidable, dependable, and globally competitive power distributor,” Afenyo-Markin stated, underlining the human impact of ECG’s performance.

As Ghana aims to become a regional energy hub, the success of ECG’s transformation could have far-reaching implications for the country’s 30 million citizens and its economic future. The ambitious targets set under Afenyo-Markin’s leadership represent a significant shift in ECG’s trajectory. However, the success of this vision will depend on the collective effort of all involved parties.

Afenyo-Markin called for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders. He appealed to customers, employees, and government partners to join in the transformative efforts. “Together, we can build an ECG that not only powers our homes and businesses but energises our nation’s future,” he declared.

The energy sector and indeed the entire nation will be watching closely as Afenyo-Markin and his team at ECG embark on this ambitious journey. Their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s economic development and the quality of life of its citizens. As the new chairman put it, “The road ahead is not easy, but it is clear. The task is great, but our resolve is greater.”

The appointment of Afenyo-Markin and his ambitious plan come at a critical time for Ghana. The country is currently implementing a $3bn loan programme from the International Monetary Fund to restore economic stability, and a reliable power supply is crucial for economic recovery and growth.

The plan’s focus on smart grid technology and digital platforms aligns with global trends in the energy sector. However, the success of these initiatives will depend on significant investment and the ability to overcome existing infrastructural challenges.

Moreover, the emphasis on financial sustainability through innovative financing mechanisms like green bonds represents a forward-thinking approach. It could potentially open up new avenues for funding ECG’s ambitious projects while aligning with global sustainability goals.

As Afenyo-Markin begins his tenure, the eyes of the nation are upon him. His success or failure in implementing this ambitious plan could mark a turning point for Ghana’s energy sector and, by extension, its economy.

The coming months and years will be crucial in determining whether this new dawn for ECG will indeed bring the promised light to the nation. As Ghana continues its journey towards becoming a middle-income country, the reliability and efficiency of its power sector will play a pivotal role.

Only time will tell if Afenyo-Markin’s resolve will be enough to overcome the significant challenges facing Ghana’s power sector.

However, his appointment and vision represent a renewed commitment to addressing one of the country’s most persistent developmental challenges. For millions of Ghanaians hoping for a future free from chronic power outages, this could be the beginning of a brighter era.