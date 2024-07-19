Tetracore Energy launches Ghana’s first natural Gas Mother Station in 2024

Tetracore Energy Group, a leading integrated energy company, is making significant strides in Ghana’s energy sector.

Committed to powering Ghana’s industrial growth and economic development, the company, has secured all necessary licenses to supply natural gas through the West African Gas Pipeline network and is set to launch Ghana’s first virtual gas pipeline network and compressed natural gas (CNG) mother station before the end of Q4 2024.

Tetracore, is one of the fastest-growing energy brands in the West African regions, with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea.

Since expanding from Nigeria, Tetracore has established a presence in Ghana and has become a key player in revolutionizing access to energy across West Africa. Its expansion in the region signifies its dedication to fostering regional energy integration.

In Ghana, the company’s presence is marked by groundbreaking initiatives that are set to reshape the country’s energy infrastructure.

They’ve successfully commenced Ghana’s first virtual gas pipeline network, featuring an advanced compressed natural gas (CNG) mother station. This will be a replication of their successful efforts in Nigeria, as they recently commissioned a 6.2MMscfd CNG Facility in the South-West Region of Nigeria, while consecutively groundbreaking for their 10MMscfd Small Scale LNG project.

This facility will complement the country’s continued efforts to provide a cleaner, more cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels, enabling industries to reduce their carbon footprint while significantly enhancing efficiency. This aligns perfectly with Ghana’s aspirations for sustainable development.

Tetracore’s influence extends beyond industrial applications. They play a crucial role in Ghana’s power generation landscape. As a Licensed Shipper on the WAGP Network, Tetracore is positioned to enhance gas supply, contributing to providing energy security and stability in the Country.

While speaking recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tetracore Energy Group, Olakunle Williams, said, “Our diverse portfolio allows us to offer tailored solutions across the entire energy value chain. Our adaptability and customer-centric approach make us an ideal partner for addressing Africa’s varied energy needs. We are set up to provide a wide range of services, including natural gas distribution, CNG solutions, gas-to-power solutions, and renewable energy initiatives. This holistic approach enables us to contribute significantly to addressing energy challenges at multiple levels”.

Tetracore’s investment in Ghana goes far beyond infrastructure development. They are committed to nurturing local talent and expertise. Building on the success of their graduate management training programme, they’re actively working to establish a comprehensive energy training program in Ghana and beyond to ensure the transfer of knowledge and local capacity development within the sector.

This initiative aims to equip Ghanaian youths with the skills necessary to drive the energy sector forward.

As a key player in the West African energy market, Tetracore actively promotes inter-African trade and regional energy cooperation. This aligns with initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), supporting infrastructure development and energy security across the continent.

Their presence in Ghana and other West African countries underscores their commitment to creating an integrated regional energy market, crucial for sustainable economic growth.

As Ghana advances its energy sector, Tetracore Energy Group remains committed to supporting the nation’s ambitions. With their expertise, experience, and commitment to sustainability, Tetracore is set to play an even more pivotal role in Ghana’s energy landscape.

Their ongoing investments promise to bring increasingly reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy solutions to Ghana, powering progress and prosperity well into the future. As Tetracore deepens its roots in Ghana, it continues to invite local industries, policymakers, and communities to join in its vision of a sustainable, energy-secure future, setting a model for sustainable development across Africa.

Tetracore is an integrated energy company boasting a robust and ever-expanding portfolio in gas and power delivery spanning Nigeria’s diverse energy landscape. We cater to a broad spectrum of clients across the power, industrial, and commercial sectors and provide natural gas and power solutions to meet a myriad of needs.