Ambulance case Trial Judge sets judgment day

….Despite long list of witnesses

The High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, has set timelines for the closure of the ongoing ambulance case, with November 15, 2024, fixed as the tentative date for judgment, although the court has a long list of defense witnesses waiting to be heard.

They, include the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Prof. Nuhu Zakaria, the Director of the Ghana Ambulance Service, one Madam Julia Asante of Stanbic Bank and Dr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health.

The date, also saw a protest from Lawyer Abdul Basit Aziz Bamba, counsel for Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson that their inputs were not sought by the court.

The tentative date was fixed on Thursday, July 18, 2024, after Richard Jakpa, the third accused person, called his first of ten witnesses.

Air Commodore Nana Adu Gyamfi, Military Secretary to the Ghana Armed Forces, appeared in court as the first defense witness for Mr Jakpa, upon his subpoena.

The witness said that per the articles quoted in the Military Regulations, although Mr Richard Jakpa was released from the military, “he was not honourably released.”

Moments after Air Commodore Adu Gyamfi was discharged following his cross-examination by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, the presiding judge, Justice Asare-Botwe, set out timelines for the case to be completed.

As per the case completion plan drawn by the court, Dr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health, is expected to appear in court on July 22.

Two more witnesses – Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, and former Deputy Controller and Accountant General Department, Mr Andrews K. K. Kuffe, are to testify on July 25.

On July 30, 2024, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, stated that Prof. Nuhu Zakaria, the Director of the Ghana Ambulance Service, and one Madam Julia Asante of Stanbic Bank, are to appear on the day before the last day of the 2023/2024 legal year, on July 31.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who was the Minister of Health in 2013, has been scheduled to appear on October 8, in the first week of the new legal year to testify together with former Public Procurement Authority boss, Mr Silas Mensah.

One Mr Ayarrongo is expected to appear on October 10, 2024.

With the above plans set out, Justice Asare-Botwe, has further directed that the parties are “to file their closing written submissions,” which “should be filed by October 31,” simultaneously.

Justice Asare-Botwe, subsequently fixed November 15, 2024, as the tentative date for judgment.

Reports are that the court declined Richard Jakpa’s request to have Dr Sylvester Anemana, called to testify on the grounds of his previous appearance in court and his subsequent discharge on health grounds.

Dr Anemana, was the second accused person until he was discharged after the Attorney General filed a Nolle Prosequi.

Richard Jakpa, a businessman, is standing trial together with Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forso,n for what the prosecution alleges to be willfully causing financial loss to the Republic to the tune of 2.37 million euros, following the purchase of ambulances.

The accused persons, have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge.

Both the prosecution and Dr Forson, the first accused person, have all closed their cases, with Mr Jakpa calling his witnesses.