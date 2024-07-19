Gov’t considering absorbing YEA Community Police into Security Services

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured his government support for security services in considering the Community Protection Assistants, known as Community Police, under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for integration into mainstream roles as policemen and prison officers.

This response, follows an appeal by YEA Chief Executive, Kofi Baah Agyepong, emphasizing that those working with the Ghana Police and Prisons Services, have gained valuable skills and should be prioritized during recruitment.

“…I make this passionate appeal to you Mr. President. We have as an Agency done everything possible to engage our security services to absorb our Community Protection Assistants known as Community Police working with the Ghana Police Service and our Prison Office Assistants working with the Ghana Prisons Service. Whiles I am unable to say much here, it is obvious we are creating a huge security problem by relieving these young men back into the society after gaining immense working experience and knowledge while working with our security institutions. There must be a system to critically consider them in all recruitment exercises”.

President Akufo-Addo, tasked Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, to bring the matter to Cabinet for discussion.

The President, highlighted ongoing plans to enhance the appeal and effectiveness of YEA’s programmes, particularly for the youth.

Speaking at the YEA Beneficiaries Forum in the Ashanti region, he praised the management and board of the YEA, for their significant efforts in addressing the country’s unemployment issue.

He emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections, urging citizens to make the right decision and participate actively in the process.

“The future of Ghana resides in you and your votes,” he stated, encouraging involvement in the elections and campaigns.

At the forum held at the Bantama Church of Pentecost in Kumasi, Mr Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, also commended YEA’s leadership.

He noted the agency’s unprecedented achievements, with over 100,000 beneficiaries annually, leading to meaningful livelihoods for 400,000 to 500,000 individuals over four years.

Mr Baffour-Awuah, pointed out that YEA, has moved beyond traditional roles, now training individuals in various trades such as carpentry, masonry, welding, and hairdressing.

The Minister, appealed to security agencies to utilize the talents of YEA beneficiaries efficiently.

Kofi Agyepong, CEO of YEA, emphasized the agency’s commitment to its beneficiaries, ensuring timely payments and training to boost morale and appreciation.

He shared success stories of beneficiaries creating jobs for themselves and others, noting that 8,496 beneficiaries are in the Ashanti region alone, including community police, health workers, and prison service employees.

YEA supports 6,011 businesses in the region, paying allowances to service employees.

Textile model beneficiaries receive 1,857 Cedis each for 143 businesses, including tailors and seamstresses, while large garment companies benefit with over 92,000 Ghana Cedis each.

Agyepong, acknowledged challenges with the sanitation model’s payment structure but promised future improvements.

YEA’s efforts to integrate beneficiaries into security services and other sectors highlight the agency’s role in combating unemployment and fostering economic growth in Ghana.