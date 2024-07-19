NPP unaware of country’s economic hardship -Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has slammed the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of prioritizing campaigning for votes and making empty promises over revitalizing the economy.

He suggested that, claims by the party’s running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, that Akufo-Addo’s achievements surpass those of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, demonstrate the government’s lack of awareness of the country’s hardships.

Mahama, argued that the government’s primary focus, should be on addressing the nation’s current economic issues.

During a mini durbar as part of his visit to the Chiefs and Elders of La-Bawuleshie and Mempeasem in the Ayawaso West Constituency, Mahama, urged the NPP government to concentrate on improving the economy, instead of making unfounded promises.

“Unfortunately, the people who have caused this economic crisis do not even realize there is a crisis. Because you hear them say they are the best government and even Nkrumah doesn’t compare, it shows they don’t even understand the situation in which Ghana is.

“Because if they understood the situation, we are still five months to an election. There are urgent measures they can take to ameliorate the situation. You don’t go saying vote for me and when I come I will do this or that; you can do it now.

“You say you will rationalize taxes, five months to an election, is enough time to rationalize taxes. All the promises you are making, you have enough time to start implementing them now, but you say, no, vote for me first then I will come and do it. What they did in 2016, they can’t do again,” he stated.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Information Minister, has also accused the governing NPP of planning to rig the upcoming 2024 elections.

He alleged that the NPP’s acclaimed strategy for the forthcoming elections, is nothing more than a rigging plot.

The NPP, has expressed confidence that it would outmaneuver the opposition NDC with a strategy that will leave them stunned in the December polls.

But in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FMon yesterday, Thursday, Mr Ofosu, indicated that the acclaimed strategy was a rigging plot.

He indicated that, the NPP did the same in the 2008 elections, but was defeated woefully.

“We know that when they speak about strategy, they are talking about rigging but let me tell you no amount of rigging will let them win.”

“In 2008 they did similar rigging, and the margin of defeat was so wide that no amount of mathematics could save them,” he stated.