Join Emirates and elevate your career: Samantha James’ journey from cabin crew to vice president.

Ever wished your love for travel could be your job? Picture this: exploring the world, representing Ghana with pride, and building a career while creating amazing experiences for others. This dream can become a reality with Emirates cabin crew! Embark on an extraordinary career journey with Emirates, where the skies are not the limit but the beginning. Samantha James, who started as a cabin crew member in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become Emirates’ Vice President of Cabin Crew shares her experiences and insights through this Q & A session demonstrating why Emirates is the employer of choice for ambitious individuals seeking dynamic and rewarding careers in aviation as a cabin crew member.

Can you share a bit about your journey with Emirates and how you progressed to your current role as VP for Cabin Crew?

Like most aspiring cabin crew,I wanted to travel the world, experience new cultures. I joined in April of 1997 as a young crew member and never thought I’d be here today over two decades later,leading the team that manages cabin crew. Over the years, my passion for travel and dedication to exceptional customer service led to multiple opportunities for career advancement. Every role was a stepping-stonetowards leadership positions. In 2010, I transitioned to a ground role, where I took on the role of Cabin Crew Manager and by 2022, I was appointed Vice President Cabin Crew.

What are some of your most memorable experiences as an Emirates cabin crew member?

There have been numerous memorable moments throughout my career. One standout experience was serving as the senior flight purser on Emirates’ inauguralA380 flight in 2008. I also had the unique opportunity to be part of the team that helped steer Emirates’ A319 executive jet service. Each flight and role brought its own set of challenges and rewards, making my journey with Emirates incredibly fulfilling.

How does Emirates support career progression for its cabin crew members?

Emirates is dedicated to the professional growth of its employees. From the get-go, cabin crew members undergo comprehensive training covering all aspects of their role. As they gain experience, there are numerous opportunities to move up the ladder. You can progress from Economy Class to Purser in a little over five years. I, for instance, served as a part-time Safety and Emergency Procedures instructor for over six years, which enhanced my skills and opened new career pathways. Emirates also encourages continuous education, and I’ve completed several management and executive leadership programs at prestigious institutions like Warwick UK and INSEAD Singapore.

What are the benefits of working as Emirates cabin crew, especially for Ghanaians considering this career?

The obvious benefits are the employee travel benefits crew receive.Other than layover expenses to enjoy the destination, Emirates also allows bidding for preferred flights, which essentially means, crew are able to go home and meet their family during celebrations, or on layovers. We also offer a competitive, tax-free salary, comprehensive medical and life insurance. For Ghanaians, joining Emirates means being part of a global family, representing Ghana on an international stage, being part of the growing Ghanian community in Dubai, which is now estimated to be 55,000, and being a part of the 1,170 Ghanian nationals in the Emirates Group. Additionally, the diverse work environment and exposure to different cultures significantly enrich one’s personal and professional life.

How would you describe the work culture at Emirates?

We’ve got an inclusive and dynamic work environment, characterised by a team of over 170nationalities in the Emirates Group and 140 among our cabin crew. We emphasise safety, respect, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence. At Emirates, we foster a customer-centric culture, driven by the engagement and leadership of managers and frontline employees. This culture of inclusivity and continuous improvement makes Emirates a great place to work and grow professionally.

What advice would you give to potential candidates from Ghana who are considering applying for the Emirates Cabin Crew position?

My advice would be to embrace the opportunity wholeheartedly. we’re seeking passionate, customer-focused individuals who are eager to learn and grow. Highlight your interpersonal skills, flexibility, and enthusiasm for new challenges during the application process. Be confident and authentic in your interviews. This could be the beginning of an extraordinary journey, filled with opportunities for both personal and professional growth.

Can you talk about the training and support new cabin crew members receive once they join Emirates?



All new joiners undergo a rigorous seven-and-half week training programme that coversSafety & Emergency Procedures, essential first aid in Group Medical Training, observational and industry insights in Security sessions, skincare, nutrition and wellbeing advice in the Image and Uniform training. The training ensures that crew members are well-prepared to handle any situation and deliver the highest level of service. Emirates also offers continuous support, mentorship, peer support service and an Employee Assistance Programme, helping new members adjust and thrive in their roles. The training not only equips you with essential skills but also instils confidence and a sense of belonging within the Emirates Group.

You’ve progressed immensely within Emirates. How did your cabin crew experience prepare you for your current role?

As cabin crew, we learn life skills. We develop exceptional communication, teamwork,and problem-solving skills. You learn about first aid, medical and travel emergencies. You learn to adapt to various situations and prioritize safety, hospitality and customer satisfaction. These skills are invaluable for any leadership role, including mine.

How has working with Emirates impacted your personal and professional life?

Working with Emirates has been transformative. Professionally, it has allowed me to build a rewarding career with continuous opportunities for growth and development. Personally, I have had the chance to travel extensively, experience diverse cultures, and meet incredible people from around the world. These experiences have broadened my perspective and enriched my life in countless ways. Emirates truly offers a unique and fulfilling career that goes beyond the ordinary.

