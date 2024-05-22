Bawumia launches Kayayei Empowerment Programme

…Under YEA initiative for 5,000 head porters

The Vice President, has launched the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, an initiative by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), aimed at upskilling head porters and providing them with transitional job opportunities to improve their socio-economic well-being.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the launch and commissioning of skills training centers in Madina, Accra, yesterday, emphasized that these centres will empower Kayayeis and gradually bring an end to the Kayayo phenomenon.

“The initial training phase aims to empower 5,000 head porters, starting with batches of 600 at our dedicated residential facilities in Madina and Ashaiman. Participants will receive stipends during their training to offset any loss of income from their usual trade, ensuring they can fully commit to their new journey without financial strain,” stated the YEA.

Dr Bawumia, noted that the Kayayo phenomenon is not new in Ghana. The Akufo-Addo government, recognizing their plight in 2019, committed to addressing the challenges faced by Kayayeis.

Recalling his 2019 visit to Agbogbloshie, Dr Bawumia, said he was moved by the struggles of Kayayeis, prompting a government promise to address their issues. This included plans to build hostels and provide alternative training and livelihoods.

“When we promised to do all these for the Kayayeis, many thought it was not possible, but I knew that it was possible. We promised in 2020, and we have to fulfill that promise. A society that does not take care of its poor and vulnerable is not a good society,” he said.

The Vice President, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to support the poor and vulnerable, citing the introduction of the Zongo Development Fund and assistance programmes for sickle cell sufferers, lepers, and persons with disabilities.

Dr Bawumia revealed that accommodation facilities in Madina and Ashaiman, will serve as both hostels and training centers for Kayayeis, aligning with the government’s efforts to address challenges faced by vulnerable groups and providing a positive outlook for Kayayeis in terms of shelter and skill development.

He urged Kayayeis to take advantage of the training to transform their lives.

Kofi Adjei Agyepong, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), revealed that the programme is a partnership involving YEA, GEA, CTVET, TVET, Father Campbell Foundation, GetFund, and the Common Fund.

He acknowledged the myriad of problems faced by Kayayeis, including lack of shelter, harassment, depression, inadequate medical care, and insufficient income. The initiative aims to empower these women, providing decent accommodation and job training skills.

“Through the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, the government, through the YEA, will provide decent accommodation and equip these women with vital skills, enabling them to secure dignified jobs and support their families,” said Agyepong.

The programme, includes a rigorous recruitment process and training in essential skills such as baking, beading, and soap making, alongside soft skills like personal health care and financial literacy for holistic development.

Participants will receive monthly stipends of GH¢ 1,000 during training to offset any loss of income. They will receive starter packs to venture into new economic opportunities upon completion.

Agyepong emphasised YEA’s commitment to timely stipend payments and ongoing support post-training.

“Our commitment does not end there. We will continuously monitor and evaluate the program, providing ongoing support as these women explore further educational and business opportunities,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s dedication to empowering young people through skills training, Agyepong noted that the Kayayeis will be registered and trained in entrepreneurial skills towards skilled jobs and employment, with incentives including a monthly allowance of GHS 500.00 and starter packs to help them set up their own businesses.