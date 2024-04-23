NDC set to officially outdoor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tomorrow

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will officially introduce its Running Mate for the upcoming general elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, tomorrow, April 24, 2024, which will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a press release issued on April 23, 2024, and signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the party all invited guests and attendees should be seated by 4:00pm and the event is open to party faithful, members of the general public, and the media.

The statement said to ensure smooth organization, specific entry gates and seating areas have been designated for various invitees adding that only those with an invitation card will be admitted to the ground floor of the venue.

It further stated that for party faithful and members of the general public, a specific entry gate and limited seats have been allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The statement further said accredited cameramen from accredited media stations will be given access to camera stands on the ground floor, while reporters and other crew members will have access to a designated media zone for interviews and general coverage.

It added that for those unable to attend in person, a live satellite feed of the event will be available on the outdoor broadcast channel on Multi TV HD+ can also watch the live broadcast at 4:00pm.

The statement noted that all attendees must be seated by 4:00pm as several activities have been planned before the official start of the main programme at 5:00pm.

The statement therefore concluded that media houses intending to cover the event are required to contact the National Communications Bureau of the NDC for necessary accreditation.

The official introduction of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC’s Running Mate is a highly anticipated event, as it marks a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the upcoming general elections.