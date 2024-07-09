Asantehene warns NAPO over arrogant label

‘Don’t make Bawumia regret choosing you as running mate’

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, yesterday advised the yet-to-resign Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias “NAPO”, to eschew his perceived arrogance and support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with humility and dedication, as his running mate for the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential ticket.

While, mentioning his investment into NAPO’s education, the Asantehene, several times advised the NPP running mate, to show humility as he joins the flagbearer ahead of the December general election, emphasizing that this is the only way to ensure the compatibility of the duo as the party seeks progress.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, gave the advice during a high-profile ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, yesterday, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, where the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket was officially unveiled.

He said, the claims suggest that the running mate is arrogant, wondering the cause of the claim, as he never saw that trait in the man he affectionately described as his son.

Asantehene, also cautioned Dr Prempeh to ensure that Dr Bawumia never regrets selecting him as his running mate for the forthcoming 2024 general election.

“I’ve heard people say you are arrogant but I want you to prove them wrong. Be submissive to Bawumia”, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II in his Twi dialect.

“Don’t let Dr Bawumia regret selecting you as his running mate. Don’t ever let him regret that. Be humble and submissive to him.”

“Do only what he teaches you to do,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

The Asantehene, also urged the presidential candidate of the NPP, to train his running mate adding “Train him [Napo] and when he goes wrong, tell me and I will advise him”.

In his address, the Asantehene reflected on Dr Opoku Prempeh’s journey from Kumasi to Holland to the UK to pursue his medical education until he joined politics, and expressed his hope that the new vice-presidential candidate, would live up to the trust placed in him by Dr Bawumia and others.

“I have watched Opoku Prempeh grow,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said, adding “Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you; follow him with humility.”

The Asantehene, emphasised that Dr Prempeh, must ensure that his role is not just to support, but to ensure that Dr Bawumia’s decision is a sound one.

The Asantehene, who said he had already advised the Minister at length before the event, also made it clear that he would be a guiding presence, willing to step in to correct any mistakes made by Dr Opoku Prempeh.

“Whatever mistake comes, let me know so I can correct him,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said to Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.

The Asantehene acknowledged Dr Prempeh as his brother and now grandson by his assumption of the Golden Stool, and highlighted his role in caring for him, including paying his school fees.

He cautioned Napo against being arrogant, a trait perceived by his critics based on his choice of words and body language.

President Akufo-Addo, who earlier introduced both Dr Bawumia and Napo as the NPP’s presidential ticket for the December polls, called on the Asantehene to support them as he did during his time.

He thanked the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi,’ for letting the acrimony between him and Napo slide.

Speaking at the unveiling of NPP running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo, asserted that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, does not deserve to win the December polls, because he lacks new ideas.

Akufo-Addo referenced Mahama’s previous track record, highlighting his defeat in his second attempt at reelection as evidence of his unsuitability for the presidency.

President Akufo-Addo, drew comparisons with former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, and himself, who all served two terms.

Akufo-Addo, emphasised that Mahama’s rejection in his second term, demonstrates his lack of fitness for the role.

“Since the 4th republic, Jerry John Rawlings was allowed to serve for his second term, John Agyekum Kuffuor was also allowed to serve for two terms and me, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has also been allowed to serve for two terms.

However, he [Mahama] was rejected for his second term and he’s now asking for a second chance. We won’t consider him for the presidency, either today or tomorrow.”

“He talks as if we don’t know his track record. He has nothing new to offer. We know his track record and he has nothing new for Ghanaians.

“We saw what he did during his tenure in office which led to his defeat in his second attempt, after realising he was not fit for the job, why should we vote for him now? We won’t!”

Dr Bawumia, touted himself as the most effective vice president Ghana has had since independence.

Dr Bawumia asserted that even the opposition National Democratic Congress acknowledged his exceptional performance as vice president.

He contrasted his achievements with those of the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, stating that while Mahama failed during his tenure as a vice president, he (Bawumia) has demonstrated remarkable leadership as vice president.

Dr Bawumia, emphasised that the 2024 election presents a choice between progress and regression, highlighting his credentials as a forward-thinking leader.

“The choice is between the future and the past. He [Mahama] has been president before and he failed. I’m just a vice president, I’ve not been a president before, but everyone can attest that I’ve been the most effective vice president in the history of Ghana.

“Even the NDC know that. There’s been no hard-working vice president than me since independence. So the 2024 election is about going forward or backwards.”

Dr Bawumia promised to work closely with his running mate, Dr. Prempeh, to bring bold solutions to the people of Ghana.

He described Dr Opoku Prempeh as a problem solver, knowledgeable, and a generational thinker.

Dr Bawumia said, “Napo is knowledgeable. I have high respect for him. He is a problem solver and a generational thinker.

“We can work together and bring bold solutions to the people of Ghana, our ticket is full of generational thinkers.”

President Akufo-Addo, also expressed confidence in the ability of the Dr Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh to meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo, said he has worked with both gentlemen and can vouch for their hard-working qualities.

“I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said.

On his part, Dr Prempeh, noted no president, not even the revered first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has developed Ghana like the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that, President Akufo-Addo’s accomplishments are unmatched, and lauded the President’s development initiatives and transformative leadership.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 to now, if you take your Kwame Nkrumah, no one has become president who has protected Ghana and moved it forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” NAPO stated.

He stressed that under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana has seen substantial progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy.

NAPO, underscored that the government’s policies, such as the Free SHS policy and the One District, One Factory initiative, have been widely praised for their impact on the nation’s development.

‘Chairman Wontumi,’ later at a rally to outdoor NAPO, revealed that the party has several strategies to secure victory in the December elections.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Chairman Wontumi, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to win the December polls and break the ‘8’.

According to him, the party has “one million ways” to emerge victorious and is ready to do everything possible to win the upcoming elections.

Chairman Wontumi, stated that the NPP has completed its internal elections and is now focused on winning the 2024 elections.

He referenced the 2008 elections, stating that the NDC cannot stop the NPP from winning this time around.

He said, “We know how to win the elections. NPP, we have finished from polling stations. We have finished MPs, the president and now the running mate, we have finished every internal election in the NPP. Now what is left is winning the 2024 elections.

“They can’t stop us. 2008 they delayed us. 2024 elections, NDC you cannot stop us, we are winning. It is possible. Tell the NDC that we have one million ways to win 2024 elections and we are ready.”