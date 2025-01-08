John Mahama strikes peaceful tone toward Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama, the sixth President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, yesterday began his second term in office, eight years after his first presidency, with a conciliatory tone in his inaugural address toward his successor-turned predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo. The two leaders, have been political rivals for the past 28 years.

Mr Mahama, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Akufo-Addo, was sworn in as President at the Independence Square in Accra.

The ceremony, steeped in tradition and national pride, was marked by dignity and restraint. In his speech, Mahama, refrained from the pointed jibes that often characterize transitions of power between opposing political parties.

Addressing an audience of dignitaries, including 21 heads of state, a cross-section of Ghanaians, and international observers, President Mahama laid out an ambitious vision for his new term emphasizing hope, truth, accountability, the dynamic of the global economy, job creation, regional security, public health and decisive to address the country’s pressing challenges.

He also acknowledged the presence of former Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, saying “It was a gruelling campaign, and we each gave it our all. Your sportsmanship in making an early concession eased tensions and contributed to the early conclusion of the electoral contest. I wish you all the best in your endeavours”.

Reflecting on their respective political journeys, Mahama noted that both he and Nana Akufo-Addo, began their national political careers in 1996, highlighting the shared history between Ghana’s key political figures.

With a focus on unity and progress, President Mahama’s speech set the tone for what he described as a transformative era for Ghana.

“Today’s exercise between the outgoing President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and I feels a bit like déjà vu. Eight years ago, on January 7th, 2017, we shared this space and performed this transitional exercise. I was the outgoing President, having served only one term, and he was the incoming President, having been given the mandate by the people to lead this great nation. He and I both understood on that day, as I am sure we do today, that it is the people of Ghana we serve.

“It seems fitting that I share this stage and this unique, historical distinction with Nana Akufo-Addo twice. Nana and I began our national political careers in Parliament in the same year, 1996. He has always greeted me with warmth, a firm handshake, and a smile. He is, perhaps, the only person in my life who has persistently chosen to call me Johnny. While we belonged to opposing political parties, we shared a sense of mutual respect.

“In those early days, we probably could not have imagined that destiny would bring us to the leadership of our respective parties and that we would have to face off three separate times as we each vied for the highest office in the land.

“Nana, as this will be our final meeting under such circumstances, and as I look back on the journey we have travelled—two much younger men who entered Parliament together—I with a full head of black hair and you with the same bald head and round eye-glasses—I have to say that you have, without exception, been a worthy opponent.

President Mahama, has vowed to take full responsibility for any challenges that may arise during his leadership stressing his commitment to exercising sound judgment and making timely, effective decisions.

“As your next leader, I shall strive and exercise sound judgment and be able to make the right call at the right time. I will have the humility and presence of mind to take responsibility for any challenges and be willing to act firmly and timely to resolve the challenges that we face as a nation,” Mahama assured the people of Ghana.

He reiterated his deep commitment to the citizens, stressing that the word “hope” would continue to define his presidency.

“Since the elections, I have read and used the word hope many times about my presidency and what it should offer the citizens of Ghana. I intend to speak plainly and clearly to you today, and every time I address you subsequently, I intend to speak the truth.”

While acknowledging the difficult circumstances facing the country, Mahama recognized that the situation may seem disheartening. Nevertheless, he assured the people that his administration would act swiftly and decisively to tackle challenges head-on.

He several times reiterated his commitment to addressing these challenges with determination and accountability, assuring the people of Ghana that they could count on him to lead the nation back to prosperity.

He reassured the business community that Ghana is ready to welcome investments, promising to create a business-friendly environment that fosters growth and prosperity while maintaining the country’s position as a key player in the global economy.

President Mahama, emphasized his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the economy through strategic reforms and policies designed to attract both local and foreign investments.

He acknowledged the challenges businesses have faced in recent years and assured stakeholders that his government would prioritize stability, predictability, and an investor-friendly environment to drive economic growth.

“To the business leaders and entrepreneurs, I invite you to support this new model and join me in shaping a business environment where utility thrives and fruits of your investments contribute to the collective welfare of our nation. Your role in driving our economy forward cannot be overstated.

“Your innovation and dedication will be the backbone of our success story. I pledge to you that we will look at the tax regime and rationalise it so that it is more transparent and fair. Members of the business community, I assure you that Ghana is open for business again,” he stated.

President John Dramani Mahama, stated that his governance will be anchored on accountability and innovation, finding creative ways of tackling the issue of unemployment in the country.



“My administration, along with my Vice President, will prioritise inclusivity, accountability, and innovation, forging pathways that will lead to the upliftment of all of our people. I am profoundly grateful for this moment, a cornerstone in the journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.



“In this resounding victory, I see a clarion call, particularly from the youth of Ghana, and this moment is a powerful affirmation that your voices matter and that your future must be our priority. Our policies will be tailored to sustain innovation and foster an industry that engages today’s young minds. We will create decent and well-paying jobs in collaboration with the private sector and captains of business,” he added.



Mahama once again mentioned the 24-hour Economy as the key platform for turning around the economy of the country and promised the commitment of his government to creating the enabling environment for the policy to thrive.



“The first is the economic restoration and stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment. The second is the improvement of the business and investment environment to ensure that Ghana is once again open for business,” he said.

On public health, President Mahama also said he will prioritise the public health system to ensure that it is robust enough to deal with pandemics like COVID-19.



“With the increase of the climate crisis, there is a likelihood of viruses that have been thought to be extinct for decades beginning to spread and create another pandemic. This is a serious challenge and so let us not forget the toll that past epidemics of viruses had on families and communities in our neighbouring countries and to that end, my government will be working diligently to strengthen our public health systems while monitoring the global health situation so that when the next pandemic or epidemic occurs, the loss will be minimal.”

Mr Mahama stated that his inauguration marked the beginning of turning the country’s wheels in a direction that creates jobs, abhors corruption, and ensures effective management of the country’s resources.



“We have endured severe economic hardships, moving from one crisis to another in recent years. But there is hope on the horizon,” he stated adding, “Today marks the beginning of a new opportunity—an opportunity to redefine our governance and economic strategies. Together, we shall reset our beloved nation, Ghana.”