Allegations of campaign fund ismanagement by NPP UK Chairman Wofa Kay

The Chairman of the NPP UK Branch, popularly known as Wofa K, has come under scrutiny for alleged financial mismanagement of campaign funds.

In a private meeting convened by Branch Executives on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Wofa K, answered questions regarding his handling of funds meant for the 2024 campaign.

Alleged Scheme to Misappropriate Funds

Reports indicate that Wofa K, in collaboration with the Branch’s Communications Director, Mr Kwaku Bimpeh, solicited over GHC 320,000 under the guise of funding communication efforts.

The duo allegedly partnered with Mr Appiah Kubi, a Chapter Chairman, who is rumored to have been promised succession as Branch Chairman in return for his complicity. The funds, meant to support ten adopted constituencies in Ghana, were reportedly misappropriated for personal gain.

Admission of Misconduct

Summoned to appear before the Branch Executive Body, Wofa K, initially attempted to shield his accomplices.

However, under sustained questioning during a meeting chaired by the Branch’s First Vice Chairman, he admitted to financial misappropriation. He reportedly disclosed the inner workings of what he described as a “mafia-like cabal” that split the proceeds for personal benefit.

Additional Allegations and Plea for Leniency

During the meeting, Wofa K also implicated certain radio stations, claiming they accepted payments in exchange for airtime to promote his activities.

While he has pleaded for leniency, Branch Executives, including the Secretary, Organizer, Second Vice Chairman, and Treasurer, have demanded further accountability. Full details of the implicated individuals and media outlets are expected to be made public in due course.

Next Steps for Accountability

The NPP UK Branch has scheduled its first post-election meeting for the last Sunday of January 2025. During this session, Wofa K, along with Mr. Kwaku Bimpeh and Mr Appiah Kubi, will be required to provide a detailed account of the misappropriated funds. They will also face questions from both the Branch Party and the mother party in Ghana about their alleged misuse of the party’s name to solicit funds for personal enrichment.

The situation has sparked outrage among party members, who emphasize that campaign funds should strictly be used for campaign-related activities. The broader implications of this scandal are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.