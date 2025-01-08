Major 2Politics

Mahama revokes appointments of MMDCEs

In a significant move to reorganise local governance, President John Dramani Mahama has revoked the appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as well as appointed Assembly Members nationwide.

This is one of the president’s first actions after his swearing-in as Ghana’s 6th President on January 7, 2025.

This decision, which takes immediate effect, is in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940).

A letter signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, communicated the revocation to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development in Accra.

The directive requires Coordinating Directors of the respective Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to step in as acting chief executives until new appointments are made.

The revocation is expected to pave the way for the government to appoint new leadership at the local level, aligning with its vision for decentralisation and development.

