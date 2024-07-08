Court of Appeal nominee caught  in UK child neglect saga

Concerns are being raised about the suitability of a Court of Appeal nominee, who has come under the raiders of UK authorities for child neglect.

The nominee (name withheld) a High Court Judge, had gone for a state-sponsored course in the UK and ended up in extramarital affairs, fathering a child with a Ghanaian lady resident there.

The Herald, is further informed that the said judge, although had all his expenses paid by the state, including allowances, and accommodation among others, chose to live with the said Ghanaian lady and in the process got his female host pregnant.

The baby girl was sadly born with mental health issues and became a burden on her mother.

However, the High Judge upon his return to Ghana, has decided not to have anything to do with his child and baby mama.

He had neither gone to see the baby, nor remit the mother.

The judge himself, was reported to have had some health challenges on the course abroad, and it had to take the intervention of the brother of his baby-mama to save his life, unfortunately, he has cut all ties with his family.

Attempts by the lady to have him take up some responsibility, proved futile, as the judge has shut all doors to the lady and the baby.

The Herald’s contacts in the UK, have informed the newspaper that some lawyers in Ghana, who had been engaged to speak to him on the seriousness of the matter and its implications for his future trips to the UK, have also had difficulties in reaching the judge.

More to come…