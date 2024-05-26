Sammy Gyamfi accuses Godfred Dame of misconduct in Ato Forson trial

In a scathing commentary, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has launched a series of allegations against Attorney General Godfred Dame, accusing him of engaging in unprofessional and criminal conduct in the ongoing trial of former Deputy Finance Minister Ato Forson.

Gyamfi warns the public to anticipate a wave of planted stories in pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) newspapers aimed at undermining the NDC’s imminent revelations concerning Dame’s conduct.

According to Gyamfi, these stories are being orchestrated by Dame and his advisors in a desperate attempt to mitigate the impact of the damning evidence the NDC plans to disclose.

“The dishonorable Attorney General and his advisors are currently in panic mode, gasping for breath,” Gyamfi asserted. He claims that Dame is meeting with editors of pro-NPP newspapers to strategize on how to preempt and divert attention from the forthcoming revelations.

Gyamfi alleges that pre-written stories have been distributed among certain pro-NPP newspapers to create diversions and diminish the anticipated backlash against Dame. He urges the public to remain vigilant and not fall for these “tricks,” which he describes as desperate attempts to deceive and deflect attention from the true issues at hand.

“Be on the lookout so that you don’t fall for their tricks. They are desperate and will attempt to deceive, deflect, and put out half-truths and complete red-herrings just to obfuscate the issues,” Gyamfi cautioned.

He promises that the NDC will soon release evidence that will expose the alleged “evil and desperate lengths” to which the Attorney General and the government are willing to go to victimize political opponents for “cheap political goal-scoring.”

“Dame’s cup is full. His day of reckoning is finally here. No amount of machinations can exculpate him from liability in this matter,” Gyamfi concluded, signaling that more details will be disclosed in the coming days.

As the political tension mounts, all eyes will be on the NDC’s forthcoming revelations and the subsequent reactions from both the Attorney General’s office and the implicated media outlets.