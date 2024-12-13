NAPO snubs Akufo-Addo in post-election message

Nearly a week after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered a crushing defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has broken his silence.

However, his statement notably omits any mention of President Nana Akufo-Addo, a decision that has sparked intrigue and speculation.

In his statement, NAPO, acknowledged the defeat of the NPP in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s 2024 presidential candidate, for choosing him as his running mate.

However, conspicuously absent was any reference to President Akufo-Addo, whose policies and governance style, have been widely blamed for the NPP’s humiliating loss.

Economic hardships and controversial policy decisions under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, have been cited as key factors contributing to the party’s poor performance at the December 7 polls.

According to results declared from 267 constituencies, excluding nine constituencies still pending, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. This victory decisively defeated Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, who garnered 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61%.

While, NAPO, has not explicitly stated whether he blames President Akufo-Addo for the party’s defeat, his omission of the president in his message has led to speculation. In his statement released on Thursday, December 12, 2024, NAPO, conveyed respect for the decision of the Ghanaian people and emphasized the need for the NPP to draw lessons from the defeat to rebuild and make a stronger comeback.

“The 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections resulted in a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This was not the outcome we, in the NPP, envisaged; but we respect the verdict of the Ghanaian people. To Ghanaians, we have heard you clearly and with humility, we accept. We will work with you to get it right,” part of his statement read.

He acknowledged the disappointment among NPP supporters and stressed the importance of introspection to identify and address the factors that led to the party’s poor electoral performance.

He also revealed that discussions have already begun within the party to analyze the results and chart a path forward.

“I am grateful to the Lord Almighty, the giver of life, for bringing me this far and for the honour of this opportunity given me to serve my party and Ghana. I have had extensive discussions with our flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to reflect on the outcome of the elections, and, in good time, we shall reflect further as a political party on the causes of our 2024 election loss.”

The NPP’s defeat has been widely attributed to growing public dissatisfaction with economic conditions, policy missteps, and perceived governance challenges under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership. NAPO’s silence on the president in his statement may signal a strategic distancing from the administration as the party begins its post-election soul-searching.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for unity among party members to build a stronger force to forge ahead.

He urged them to stop the blame game but rather mobilise themselves for the greater good of the party.

Dr Bawumia made these remarks when he received the Parliamentary Candidate and party sympathisers from Klottey Korley, Anyaa- Sowutuom, Weija-Gbawe Constituencies at his residence. He attributed the defeat of the party to apathy, as most NPP members did not cast their ballot. He encouraged members not to despair but to continue to believe in God.

“We handed over this election to the NDC. The analysis show that their numbers didn’t change; ours decreased by 40 percent. We just didn’t vote, but I want to assure you that united we stand, divided we fall. Let’s all know that God’s plan for us is the best, and his ways are not our ways. We may not understand whatever we go through, but let’s trust in God. I know we are sad and in pain, but God knows best. Let’s stop the blame game, as it can destroy the party. Let us come together, unite, and look towards the future. At this stage, we are looking forward to building the party again. It is not about individual benefits but the party.”

Earlier the NPP flag bearer, while conceding defeat to Mahama,thanked President Akufo-Addo, and assured the rank and file of the party that they would take stock of events that contributed to its loss in last Saturday’s poll and pick lessons to guide the future.

He has, therefore, encouraged members of the party to look into the future with optimism and hope.

“We may have lost the battle but not the war,” Dr Bawumia stated during a media briefing at his residence in the morning and indicated that while that was not the desired outcome of the poll for the party, it was part of the democratic process.

The Vice-President said although the party put its best foot forward in the contest and explained its policies and programmes, it was sometimes the case that the voter would have other ideas.

Dr Bawumia, used the occasion to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support and guidance over the years and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her support and wise counsel throughout his tenure as Vice-President and during the 2024 electioneering.

The NPP flag bearer again thanked his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, who he said had gone above the call of duty in her support for him.

The Vice-President, also thanked former President Kufuor, the Council of Elders, Executives, and Members of Parliament, particularly those on the side of the NPP, as well as the rank and file of the NPP for their “solid” support.

“My thanks also go to my children, my brothers and sisters and the entire Bawumia family for their support. I also thank my running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his wife, Alma, for their strong support in this campaign,” he added.

Dr Bawumia again expressed gratitude to traditional rulers, religious leaders and all Ghanaians for their support and for the confidence they reposed in him and the NPP.

“To all Ghanaians who did not vote for us and the NPP in this particular election, I thank you for considering my proposals even though you exercised your right to choose by settling on the eventual winner”.

“Let me also thank the EC for overseeing yet another transparent and fair election in Ghana,” Dr Bawumia said.

He further thanked the security services for their role in maintaining the peace as well as the media for their excellent reportage.