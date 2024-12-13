Controversy erupts over GIMPA Rector’s reappointment

..Outgoing Council renews tenure 10-months ahead

The Herald, has picked up concerns from staff and students at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), following the decision by the outgoing Governing Council, to renew the tenure of the Rector, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu.

A circular dated December 2, 2024, and signed by Dr Victoria Mwinsumah Kunbuor, Secretary of the Institute, announced the renewal of Prof. Bonsu’s appointment.

His second term, according to the circular, will begin on September 1, 2025, and end on August 31, 2027. This decision, made at the Council’s 76th regular meeting on November 28, 2024, was reportedly based on recommendations from the Renewal Committee.

However, The Herald, has learned that this development, has sparked disquiet among staff, many of whom, feel the outgoing Council led by Kofi Darko Asante, the father of Nana Bediatuo Asante, the former Executive Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, is tying the hands of a yet-to-be-constituted board.

With a change in government in 2025, staff, believe the decision to renew the Rector’s tenure should have been left to the incoming Governing Council.

Critics argue the renewal is premature, as Prof. Bonsu’s current tenure, does not expire until August 31, 2025—nearly 10 months from now.

There are also allegations, regarding the legitimacy of the meeting, where the decision was taken, with claims that it lacked the required quorum for such a major decision.

Further concerns, have been raised about the Rector’s age, with allegations that he is 67 years old, contrary to official records indicating he is 57.

Critics argue this discrepancy, raises questions about his eligibility for the role.

Staff members, insist that the outgoing Council, should not have pre-empted the decision, which could provoke objections from stakeholders and undermine the new Council’s authority.

They believe the appointment process, should have been left for the incoming Council to ensure transparency and consensus, regardless of which political party forms the government in 2025.

Below is the letter

Renewal Of Appointment Of The Rector- Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu

At the 76th regular meeting on Thursday, November 28, 2024, the GIMPA Governing Council, in accordance with statute 12.5 (i), consider the report of the Renewal Committee for the appointment of the Rector, Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, whose first term of office ends on August 31, 2025.

The Governing Council, based on the recommendation of the Committee, renewed the appointment of the Rector, Prof. Samuel Kwaku Bonsu for a second term with effect from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2027.

Please take note of the foregoing and be guided accordingly.

Issued at Greenhill Campus, GIMPA, Achimota on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Dr Victoria Mwinsumah Kunbuor

Secretary of the Institute